Trump doesn't want your iPhone made in India and tells Tim Cook to cut it out

Apple's pivot away from China just got complicated by fresh political demands.

By
1comment
Apple iPhone
A photo of a person holding the iPhone 16 Pro Max in their hands.
Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company plans to start importing iPhones made in India to meet most of the demand in the US. But President Donald Trump isn't exactly on board with that idea.

While speaking at a business summit in Doha, Trump said he recently met with Cook and told him to stop building iPhones meant for the US in India and instead ramp up production in the United States.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – NDTV

This throws a bit of a wrench into Apple's plan to shift more of its manufacturing out of China and into India, a move the Cupertino tech giant hoped would help avoid tariff risks and reduce exposure to political tensions. Apple's goal was to import most iPhones sold in the US from India by the end of next year, but now that path looks less certain.

Trump, who's been vocal about bringing jobs back to the US, claimed that Apple would now be "upping" production stateside – though he didn't share any concrete timeline or specifics.

To be fair, Apple already announced earlier this year that it would invest $500 billion over the next four years to boost manufacturing in the US. That includes new facilities, more jobs and even a new manufacturing academy.

Still, making iPhones entirely in the US won't be easy. Apple's supply chain is deeply rooted in China and while the company is making progress with its new local partnerships in India, it's nowhere near replicating that scale in the US.

Labor and production costs are much higher in America and the expertise needed for iPhone assembly has long been concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, India is becoming a key growth market for Apple with massive demand and government subsidies that make local production more attractive.

Just a day before Trump's comments, India approved a new $435 million Foxconn project to start making Apple chips locally – another clear sign that Apple's Indian manufacturing push isn't slowing down.

Earlier reports suggest that Apple already makes about 20% of its iPhones in India. Also, as I mentioned above, it was previously reported that Apple was on track to import all US-bound iPhones from India by 2026. But now, with Trump weighing in, Apple might be looking at some added political pressure that could impact how that timeline unfolds.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
