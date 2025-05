Trump doesn't want your iPhone made in India and tells Tim Cook to cut it out

Video credit – NDTV





Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

This throws a bit of a wrench into Apple's plan to shift more of its manufacturing out of China and into India, a move the Cupertino tech giant hoped would help avoid tariff risks and reduce exposure to political tensions. Apple's goal was to import most iPhones sold in the US from India by the end of next year , but now that path looks less certain.Trump, who's been vocal about bringing jobs back to the US, claimed that Apple would now be "upping" production stateside – though he didn't share any concrete timeline or specifics.To be fair, Apple already announced earlier this year that it would invest $500 billion over the next four years to boost manufacturing in the US. That includes new facilities, more jobs and even a new manufacturing academy.Still, making iPhones entirely in the US won't be easy. Apple's supply chain is deeply rooted in China and while the company is making progress with its new local partnerships in India, it's nowhere near replicating that scale in the US.Labor and production costs are much higher in America and the expertise needed for iPhone assembly has long been concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, India is becoming a key growth market for Apple with massive demand and government subsidies that make local production more attractive.Just a day before Trump's comments, India approved a new $435 million Foxconn project to start making Apple chips locally – another clear sign that Apple's Indian manufacturing push isn't slowing down.Earlier reports suggest that Apple already makes about 20% of its iPhones in India. Also, as I mentioned above, it was previously reported that Apple was on track to import all US-bound iPhones from India by 2026. But now, with Trump weighing in, Apple might be looking at some added political pressure that could impact how that timeline unfolds.