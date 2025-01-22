Truecaller brings its spam blocking abilities to iPhone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Truecaller for iPhone
Truecaller, the powerful caller ID app, has just announced the biggest update for its iPhone app. With the help of Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed specifically for apps like Truecaller, the caller ID app is finally bringing the iPhone app on par with its Android counterpart.

The signature features that make Truecaller such a powerful caller ID app are finally coming to iPhone with iOS 18.2 or newer. The latest Truecaller update brings the app’s spam and blocking ability to iPhone users everywhere. The app can now identify all types of calls, something that only the Android app could do until now.

As mentioned earlier, the update was made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, an API that users advanced homomorphic encryption. Apparently, Truecaller is the first app in the world to roll out this at scale for Caller ID.

But wait, there’s more! Truecaller announced that the latest update for its iOS app includes something that iOS users have been requesting for a long time: the ability to automatically block spam calls. Besides that, the update includes the ability to search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app.

Last but not least, the new Truecaller for iPhone app offers the option to subscribe for a Premium Family plan, allowing users to share all Truecaller Premium benefits with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price.

Video Thumbnail


Here is how to enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2:

  1. Make sure you are on Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later.
  2. Open iPhone Settings / Apps / Phone / Call Blocking & Identification.
  3. Enable all Truecaller switches and open the Truecaller app again.


Keep in mind that all the new features announced today will be made available for Truecaller Premium users. Free users on iOS will only have access to ad-supported number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.

It’s also important to add that auto blocking of spam will be available globally and the new Caller ID will be rolled out starting today, so it should be available to all users within the coming days.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
Galaxy S25 camera: Everything that's new
Galaxy S25 camera: Everything that's new
Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?
Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?
Upgrading to the Galaxy S25: should you do it, if you own one of these Android flagships?
Upgrading to the Galaxy S25: should you do it, if you own one of these Android flagships?
Galaxy S25 Ultra: here's what you can do with so much power
Galaxy S25 Ultra: here's what you can do with so much power
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless