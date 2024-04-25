Trees died for Motorola's $1,000 wooden flagship: Why I wish my iPhone was made out of wood!

Glass and Metal, meet Wood!

Would you buy a Galaxy/iPhone with a wooden back, are alternative materials more fitting for Samsung and Apple’s “niche competitors”?

But something’s telling me that if they don’t volunteer, phone-makers might eventually be forced to bring back more durable materials. EU legislation has been pushing towards a more sustainable, more easily repairable smartphone future for a while now, and has successfully pushed the likes of Apple and Samsung to make their flagship phones far more easily repairable.Hence, I totally see (and frankly, hope) EU and US legislators would eventually “kindly push” phone-makers towards the use of more durable material like faux leather, wood, and why not the good old metal, which is the most durable option from the bunch, and would (without a doubt) be the number one pick for my “ideal smartphone”.