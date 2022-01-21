Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible

Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible0
As indicated in the screenshots, the user will need to give permission to the app in order to import their chats to their iPhone. The images also have a line that says, "You will not be able to import later if you skip this step." This means that you may not be able to import your WhatsApp chats later after you have finished the initial setup of the WhatsApp app on your iPhone. In order to continue with your conversations when you switch phones, you may need to import your chats exactly when you first set up your WhatsApp app on your iPhone.
WhatsApp's new feature of importing chats from Android to iOS is currently under development. There might be changes from what we see in this beta version. At the moment, there is no information on when this new feature will be released.
In 2021, Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, announced that WhatsApp is planning to create a feature that will enable users to import their chats from Android to iOS and vice versa. WhatsApp has already made it possible to import chats from iOS to Samsung devices and from iOS to Pixel phones and has stated that it will be possible to import your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android 12 devices in the future.