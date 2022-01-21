Notification Center

Apps

Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone may soon be possible
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will enable users to import their WhatsApp chat history when switching from an Android phone to an iPhone. WABetaInfo discovered this option in a beta version of the WhatsApp iOS app (version 22.2.74) and provided screenshots demonstrating how it may look if you try to transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS.

As indicated in the screenshots, the user will need to give permission to the app in order to import their chats to their iPhone. The images also have a line that says, "You will not be able to import later if you skip this step." This means that you may not be able to import your WhatsApp chats later after you have finished the initial setup of the WhatsApp app on your iPhone. In order to continue with your conversations when you switch phones, you may need to import your chats exactly when you first set up your WhatsApp app on your iPhone.

Using only the WhatsApp app may not be enough to import your chat history to your iPhone. You may also need to use the Move to iOS app in order to do that.

WhatsApp's new feature of importing chats from Android to iOS is currently under development. There might be changes from what we see in this beta version. At the moment, there is no information on when this new feature will be released.

In 2021, Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, announced that WhatsApp is planning to create a feature that will enable users to import their chats from Android to iOS and vice versa. WhatsApp has already made it possible to import chats from iOS to Samsung devices and from iOS to Pixel phones and has stated that it will be possible to import your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android 12 devices in the future.

