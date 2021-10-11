Notification Center

Verizon Android 5G

Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone
The Orbic brand is almost unknown in the United States, but that’s about to change since some of the company’s cheapest smartphones are now sold by a few carries. Verizon introduced back in August the Orbic Myra 5G UW, a $350 smartphone with modest specs, but with the advantage of working on the carrier’s 5G network.

Now we’ve learned that the same smartphone is now being sold by TracFone, a smaller US carrier that focuses on cheap devices. If you’re a TracFone customer or plan to become one in the near future, you’ll find this particular smartphone under a different name: Orbic Magic 5G.

Apart from the name, there’s one other very big difference in comparison with Verizon’s Orbic Myra 5G UW: the price. TracFone’s Orbic Magic 5G costs just $300, while Verizon’s model was priced to sell for $350 outright.

Specs-wise, the Orbic Magic 5G falls in the mid-range category. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a large 6.78-inch display and a generous 5,000 mAh battery featuring Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Last but not least, Orbic Magic 5G packs a triple camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. More importantly, the smartphone features support for sub-6 5G and 4G for Verizon and T-Mobile.

