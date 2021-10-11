Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone

Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone0
Apart from the name, there’s one other very big difference in comparison with Verizon’s Orbic Myra 5G UW: the price. TracFone’s Orbic Magic 5G costs just $300, while Verizon’s model was priced to sell for $350 outright.
Specs-wise, the Orbic Magic 5G falls in the mid-range category. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a large 6.78-inch display and a generous 5,000 mAh battery featuring Quick Charge 3.0 support.
Last but not least, Orbic Magic 5G packs a triple camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. More importantly, the smartphone features support for sub-6 5G and 4G for Verizon and T-Mobile.