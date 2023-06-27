These are the top five apps to use on your Pixel Fold according to Google

user





Then you might be curious to know what apps will be able to take full advantage of all that (foldable) screen real estate. After all, the Play Store can be a rather overwhelming place filled with security threats and good old fashioned duds even for "conventional" phones and tablets, let alone a (still fairly) new type of device that aims to walk the fine line between the two categories with elegance and style.





Google has five recommendations to make ahead of the official Pixel Fold release tomorrow, which may sound like a low number but only because these are merely (some of) the headliners of a list of several dozen apps "optimized for large screens" and foldable use cases.





There are more than 50 titles on that list developed by Google alone, including Weather and Keep that are highlighted today alongside third-party hits SideChef, Line, and Deezer. Deezer, of course, needs no introduction, being however an interesting choice for the Pixel Fold's go-to music streaming platform given its far lower subscriber figures compared to the likes of Spotify.









If you want to "connect with music on a deeper level", Deezer now features a new two-pane layout with lyrics and other useful options always at your disposal on one side of Google 's first-ever foldable phone. Both Line and Google Weather come with "two-pane layouts" of their own to fill your 7.6-inch display with (relevant) information and vastly improve the convenience of texting and getting a detailed weather report on your versatile new mobile device.





Line also promises to "smoothly transition" when switching from folded to unfolded use, which is always nice, while SideChef looks like the ideal home kitchen helper... for folks who don't own an Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub.





Last but not necessarily least, Google Keep will switch to a, you guessed it, two-pane layout when you open your Pixel Fold to show all your notes in one (big) space and allow you to easily select the ones you want to modify and quickly make edits.





All in all, there's nothing truly groundbreaking or even very surprising highlighted in this new Google blog post, but if you needed any help getting started with your foldable fun (once you actually receive the Pixel Fold), this is definitely a good place to learn a few neat tricks with little to no effort.