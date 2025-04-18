Top 5 Phone Buying Mistakes (& How to Avoid Them)



Mistake 1: Trying to live with the wrong size phone







Many people think that they will somehow get used to living with a bigger phone. After all, bigger phones typically have a bigger battery, a larger screen and often a slightly better camera. So I have seen many people who prefer using a smaller handset, go against their size preference hoping that they will somehow get used to a larger sized phone.



While some people can get used to a bigger device, I have seen so many others fail to do that and regret their purchase. So don't underestimate the power of comfort and convenience: a smaller phone is so much easier to carry in a pocket and it doesn't weigh as much.





Mistake 2: Being cheap with storage







Second and the biggest mistake in my opinion is people cheapening out on storage. Usually, in 2025, that means that you are getting a phone with 128 GB of storage, which might seem enough at first, but just imagine all the photos and videos you will be taking on this phone in two or three years time! The storage fills up very quickly!



So rather than constantly worrying about your phone offloading apps or about what cloud service to subscribe to, just get a phone that has at least 256GB of storage. Some people may also consider a model with even more storage, but I think that 256 GB will be fine with most people.



It is just so much easier living with a peace of mind knowing that you have enough storage and you don’t have to look for a backup SSD drive or yet iCloud plan upgrade.





Mistake 3: Following Trends







Mistake number three that I often see is people falling for some latest trend, without being absolutely sure they need it.



Are you sure your next phone has to be a flip phone or a fold phone? Flip phones are still a bit more fragile than a typical phone and don't forget that you have to flip them open every single time you want to use them. This might sound cool at first, but the fun factor wears off quickly.



Big book-style Big book-style foldable phones have another big downside — they are incredibly expensive, costing nearly $2,000, yet polls show that people still use the outer screen the vast majority of the time!



I’m not saying you should avoid buying these phones, I know many people perfectly happy with them, but they knew what they were getting into.

Mistake 4: Relying only on sales people advice







Mistake number four is making an on-the-spot decision based on advice only from a sales rep.





There are some very knowledgeable sales people, but you should not forget that their goal is to sell you a phone, and sometimes that means they might withhold advice or just not be knowledgeable enough about all the pros and especially the cons of a phone as a seasoned reviewer would be.





Mistake 5: Getting hung up on a brand







Mistake number five is buying a brand, not a need.



The best way to explain this would be with an example, so imagine you are in the market for a phone that is not too expensive and that you can use to record your runs .



If you are looking at iPhones, you might be tempted to buy the not too expensive $600 iPhone 16e, but if you just hung up on the Apple brand, you might be surprised to see that the 16e does not support Action mode video at all! So all of your running footage would not be stabilized, and you will regret buying the phone.



So rather than focusing on the brand, consider if there is a specific use case that is really important to you and do your research to ensure that your phone actually supports that.

So rather than focusing on the brand, consider if there is a specific use case that is really important to you and do your research to ensure that your phone actually supports that.

In nearly fifteen years of working as a full-time phone reviewer and switching between dozens of phones each year, I thought it would be a good idea to share the phone buying mistakes I see most often and the ones I have made myself. Let's take a look and see how we can avoid those pitfalls.