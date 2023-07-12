These are the top Prime Day Phone Deals to grab now

Jump to:

Get the Galaxy S21 FE for very cheap right now thanks to this Prime Day offer at Amazon. The deal doesn't require any carrier contract or trade-in. Act fast as usually these types of deals run out quite quickly. Especially when we're talking about a premium phone dressed in mid-range clothes, just like what the Galaxy S21 FE in fact is.

Amazon has a simply stunning limited-time deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black color. Yep, this is a full $400 off without any contract or trade-in required! Keep in mind that some colors and storage configurations may be available at different prices.

Save $650 with a new line on T-Mobile today on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy. With upgrading, you save $600. If T-Mobile's not your carrier, on Verizon and AT&T you get to save $400. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best phones currently on the market so a 60% discount is worth the consideration!

Amazon has a great deal on the Galaxy S22 right now. The 2021 flagship is available with a notable 22% off its list price for the Phantom White color. This offer is for the unlocked version of the vanilla Galaxy S22, which means you don't need a carrier contract for this deal; and for the 256GB storage configuration. Other colors also have discounts, but the best discount right now is available on the Phantom White option.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of the best-selling foldables, can be yours for pocket money this Amazon Prime Day. Samsung is offering up to $745 in trade-in credit, plus another $100 in instant savings for its latest flip phone. Don't miss out!

Amazon's generous Prime Day discounts include the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 by Samsung. The phone is off by $200 right now. This brings the 128GB version down to a very manageable $800! The 256GB version is also discounted by 20%. Currently, all the four colors for this foldable are available and sport the same discount.

If you're willing to trade in your old phone, you can get the best foldable on the market in return, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is offering up to $750 off for an eligible trade in and $200 more in instant savings. One of the best deals out there at the moment, so don't hesitate and get this foldable beast while this deal lasts! You can choose to get it unlocked or for one of the carriers Verizon, T-Mo, AT&T, or US Cellular.

Another awesome discount is available for the powerful foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 4. This phone can now be yours with a hefty 39% off, no need for trade-ins or carrier contracts to get this discount. Just like the other Galaxy deals from Amazon that we have included here, this deal is also available for a limited time and we don't know when it will expire. Don't hesitate!

You can snag the Galaxy S23 for as little as $99.99 if you trade in your old phone in this Samsung campaign, aimed at competing with Amazon Prime Day. You can choose to get this phone unlocked or with one of the carriers Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or US Cellular.

Another epic Prime Day offer at Amazon is on the vanilla Galaxy S23. You can now get this phone for mid-range money, but you get a powerful flagship performance. Both the 128 and the 256GB versions of this phone are discounted: the 128GB version has a 25% discount, while the 256GB version has a 23% discount. Both quite good, especially for what you're getting - flagship performance, versatile camera, premium looks and 5 years software support.

Samsung is offering a great trade in deal to undercut Amazon Prime Day discounts. You can get the Galaxy S23+ for just $299.99 if you're willing to hand in your old phone. Just like the Ultra, here Samsung is also offering you the possibility for a storage upgrade and you can get the 512GB version on the price of the 256GB version now for a limited time.

Amazon has another epic offer on a phone from the S23 series. You can now save $200 on this phone. It's factory unlocked. Just like its biggest sibling from the S23 trio, the Galaxy S23+ is a flagship phone with mighty performance. To get it that discounted is not a typical occurrence so feel free to take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours for just $449.99 with eligible trade in. Samsung will give you up to $750 back for your old phone, plus another $180 in instant savings. On top of all of that, Samsung's feeling generous with the storage - you can benefit from a storage upgrade meaning you can get the 512GB version on the price of the 256GB version. Don't miss out!

A great 21% discount is available on the beasty flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon. This discount is available for the unlocked model. The 512GB version is also currently discounted at the retailer, so you can choose the storage option that will be most useful to you and you can get it on a bargain right now. This is $250 off, with no carrier contract required!

Samsung fans get to rejoice on day two of Prime Day as well! The second day of the event still rocks all of the amazing Galaxy deals we saw yesterday. This means that the generous discounts we saw at Amazon yesterday are still live and most of the devices are still in stock. If you've been taking your time and considering which deal to go for, now is the time to act as there are less than 20 hours left of the event!

iPhone deals





Well, you may know that in the iPhone deals category, usually shopping events are a bit more modest. But that shouldn't despair you as we're actually seeing some interesting discounts on iPhones this year. Especially if you're interested in getting a slightly older iPhone, you'll find that the iPhone 12 deal at Best Buy is quite good, despite not looking like that at first.







Here are the best offers available on Day Two.



Save up to $75 on the iPhone 13 mini with activation, save even more with trade-in Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day is now here. The retailer has launched great deals on tech. One of them is on the iPhone 13 mini, and helps you save up to $75 with activation and up to $300 additional with qualified trade-in. Given the fact that iPhones historically don't get discounted during sale events (or at all), this deal is worth checking out. $75 off (12%) $554 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $75 on the iPhone 12 at Best Buy You need carrier activation to benefit from this deal. Basically, you can save $75 on the iPhone 12. Although this discount doesn't look to be too big to begin with, when you take into consideration that iPhones rarely get discounted during such big events, this one is a big deal (no pun intended). Also, save more with trade-in. Don't miss out! $75 off (12%) $554 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone SE (2022): save $75 with activating today Best Buy has another interesting deal on another iPhone, this time the mid-range iPhone SE from 2022. Thanks to this offer, the iPhone SE is now approaching a more affordable price category. Again, you can save an additional amount of money with an eligible trade-in with the retailer. $75 off (17%) $354 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 12 Pro (+Carrier subscribtion) Prime Day deal: save 18% The Prime Day deals are in full swing. Right now, we're seeing a great discount on the iPhone 12 Pro at Amazon in 128GB in Blue color (by the way, that's not the renewed version of the phone, but it is locked to a carrier). The discount is available for the base 128GB version. The phone is locked to Cricket Wireless. $175 off (18%) $824 60 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB at Amazon: save with renewed You can also get the big and badass iPhone 14 Pro Max at Amazon and you can save some bucks if you choose to go for a renewed version. The product is refurbished (meaning it should be fully functional, and in excellent condition). Also, it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. You can go for an unlocked model, or you can choose your carrier as well. $1017 97 $1149 95 Expired Save with a renewed iPhone 14 at Amazon Currently, new iPhones are retailing at regular prices at Amazon. However, if you're looking to find a deal on an iPhone, you'll be lucky if you're okay to go with a renewed variant. Renewed iPhones are used iPhones that have been refurbished to work and look like new. And usually, they retail for cheaper. The iPhone 14 is available for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, GSM Carriers or unlocked. $689 99 Buy at Amazon



