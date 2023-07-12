These are the top Prime Day Phone Deals to grab now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are now in the second day of the massive sale event that is Prime Day. We have now hours before the sales are officially over and the time to ponder the deals is running away. The discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Motorola phones, and Google Pixel phones that we are seeing on Day 2 of Prime Day are among the best we've seen so far this year. Discounts range up to 50% off, while among the discounted cell phones we see the Samsung's hottest Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the foldable Z Fold 4 flagship, as well as crowd pleasers like the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. Here we have the best Prime Day phone deals right now, on day two of the generous sale event!
Jump to:
Jump to:
Samsung deals
Samsung fans get to rejoice on day two of Prime Day as well! The second day of the event still rocks all of the amazing Galaxy deals we saw yesterday. This means that the generous discounts we saw at Amazon yesterday are still live and most of the devices are still in stock. If you've been taking your time and considering which deal to go for, now is the time to act as there are less than 20 hours left of the event!
iPhone deals
Well, you may know that in the iPhone deals category, usually shopping events are a bit more modest. But that shouldn't despair you as we're actually seeing some interesting discounts on iPhones this year. Especially if you're interested in getting a slightly older iPhone, you'll find that the iPhone 12 deal at Best Buy is quite good, despite not looking like that at first.
Here are the best offers available on Day Two.
Google Pixel deals
On the other hand, Pixel fans are delighted with some more notable discounts at Amazon. The price-slashing discounts are also available for new models like the Pixel 7a or flagship options like the Pixel 7 Pro. Best Buy's deals are also still present, and they're just as enticing as the ones at Amazon, especially if you're due for a carrier contract change.
Motorola deals
Day Two of Prime Day 2023 is heaven for Moto buyers, and the Motorola deals are going strong today. Many phones are still discounted and the discounts are literally huge. However, a couple of the deals have expired, so don't hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal you like before it's too late.
OnePlus deals
Looking for a OnePlus phone instead? Day Two of Prime Day is here to give you some epic deals on hot OnePlus phones as well. We're seeing discounts on flagship models like the OnePlus 11 and last year's OnePlus 10T. If you're more looking for a budget-friendly device, fret not - discounts on affordable OnePlus phones are also present. Enjoy:
TCL deals
Want some more bang for your buck? TCL's got you covered, and the affordable phones the company is offering are now greatly discounted for Day Two of Prime Day. Needing a backup phone? Or a phone for a kid or an elderly parent? TCL can be a very good option for you!
Things that are NOT allowed: