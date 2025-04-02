Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Did you know about the three large coverage holes of T-Mobile's Starlink service?

By
T-Mobile
Nothing is perfect and naturally, no carrier offers full, 100% coverage – there are still places where your phone doesn't ring, and you can't learn the latest cringe scoop about your favorite pop star. Be it a breathtaking scenery in the great outdoors or just the elevator in your building, the network hasn't (yet) penetrated every last cubic centimeter of this Earth: there are blind spots.

That's why it's only natural that you'd want satellite connectivity – it might not help you scroll through TikTok in the elevator, but for those who like to breathe fresh air and look straight into the sun, this is a great option. After all, you need a clear view of the sky to take advantage of satellite connectivity.

This is where T-Mobile's Starlink service comes into play. It was launched recently, but for the moment, it's still in beta – which means that only a handful of people can test it and report back. The official rollout of the T-Mobile Starlink service is in July 2025, which is just around the corner, the way time flies.

The beta is free of charge and the service will remain free once it drops in July, but only for some T-Mobile plans, like the premium Go5G Next. Other T-Mobile users will have to cough extra $15 per month, while subscribers to other carriers will have to pay $20 per month.

There's a list of supported phones at the moment, but if you've got an iPhone 14 and later, or Pixel 9, or Galaxy S21 and later – that's including the FE models! – you're good to go.

If you assume that you'll just pick up your phone and get 100% coverage in 100% of the US, think again. Of course, satellite connectivity could be indispensable, but it can't reach literally every last place.

A Reddit user by the nickname of u/Lart2150 has compiled a T-Mobile Starlink direct-to-cell coverage map and it looks like this:



What you see above West Virginia is the National Radio Quiet Zone, a 13,000-square-mile area established in 1958 to minimize radio interference for scientific research. Home to the Green Bank Observatory, which houses the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope, the zone restricts wireless signals, including cell phones and Wi-Fi.

This ensures minimal disruption to radio astronomy and military intelligence operations, making it one of the quietest places on Earth in terms of electromagnetic activity.

One can't get 100% coverage, but it sure does look impressive!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
