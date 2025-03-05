GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

All T-Mobile’s MVNOs now support iPhone RCS, but with a fine print

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo
We all know that RCS is coming to iPhone, so it’s just a matter of “when” not “if.” Thankfully, the “when” is very soon as multiple T-Mobile MVNOs are now getting support for the Rich Communications Services messaging protocol.

T-Mobile did not make this official, so obviously there’s catch that goes with the news. For the moment, RCS only works on the iPhone if you have iOS 18.4 Beta 2 installed, at least according to the latest reports on Reddit.

Before you start using RCS to message your Android friends, you first make sure it’s enabled by heading to Settings / Apps / Messages / RCS. Keep in mind that the RCS toggle will only appear if you have iOS 18.4 Beta 2 installed.

Unfortunately, even having RCS enabled on iOS 18.2 Beta 2 doesn’t seem to make it work for some iPhone users. That’s most likely because the implementation isn’t completed, and T-Mobile’s backend systems are only able to accept a certain number of users that probably meant to test RCS before primetime.

As an iOS developer, I downloaded the iOS 18.4 beta 2 and RCS is showing for both Light Speed and Warp, however, they are struck in “Waiting for activation”. Under the IMS in the Settings/About for both networks it shows only: Voice & SMS. RCS is not listed; it could be a bundle issue. Hopefully, with the general release of iOS 18.4, both networks RCS will work. I cannot speak for Dark Star since I don’t have it.

– reddit user highkickr, March 2025

One developer recommends a very simple solution to this “Waiting for activation” issue that some iPhone users have after enabling RCS. The solution is to simply open a conversation with a friend that has an Android phone and RCS enabled and send them a message. If the message goes through, the status should immediately change to RCS. You might also have to reboot your phone if this doesn’t work.

All T-Mobile’s MVNOs now support iPhone RCS, but with a fine print
Sometime the RCS status only only appear after you send a message | Screenshot credit: reddit user highkickr

By the way, Google Fi users report that iPhone RCS is available for them too and so are Mint Mobile customers, but, once again, you absolutely must have iPhone 18.4 Beta 2 installed. This means that the RCS toggle will not appear on the iPhone 18 beta public.

It’s very important to mention that this shouldn’t be publicly available, so it’s just thanks to several iOS developers who spotted the RCS toggle after Apple released iOS 18.4 Beta 2 that we’re able to report about it.

RCS is implemented and ready to go, just make sure to activate it under Settings->Apps->Messages->RCS and toggle it on in iOS 18.4 Beta 2. Activation may take some time, there's probably a large queue, but I do see confirmation that RCS does work in iOS 18.4 Beta 2.

– reddit user jason_he54, March 2025

Even though T-Mobile has already implemented iPhone RCS for its MVNOs, there’s no telling whether or not it will be publicly available with the iOS 18.4 release, but it surely looks like it might happen.

Speaking of which, Apple is expected to launch iOS 18.4 sometime in April, so it makes sense for MVNOs to have everything ready before the public release, hence the testing period.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless