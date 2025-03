All T-Mobile’s MVNOs now support iPhone RCS, but with a fine print

T-Mobile

Sometime the RCS status only only appear after you send a message | Screenshot credit: reddit user highkickr

Even though T-Mobile has already implemented iPhone RCS for its MVNOs, there’s no telling whether or not it will be publicly available with the iOS 18 .4 release, but it surely looks like it might happen.



Speaking of which, Apple is expected to launch iOS 18 .4 sometime in April, so it makes sense for MVNOs to have everything ready before the public release, hence the testing period. Even thoughhas already implemented iPhone RCS for its MVNOs, there’s no telling whether or not it will be publicly available with the.4 release, but it surely looks like it might happen.Speaking of which, Apple is expected to launch.4 sometime in April, so it makes sense for MVNOs to have everything ready before the public release, hence the testing period. It’s very important to mention that this shouldn’t be publicly available, so it’s just thanks to several iOS developers who spotted the RCS toggle after Apple released.4 Beta 2 that we’re able to report about it.

We all know that RCS is coming to iPhone , so it’s just a matter of “when” not “if.” Thankfully, the “when” is very soon as multipleMVNOs are now getting support for the Rich Communications Services messaging protocol. T-Mobile did not make this official, so obviously there’s catch that goes with the news. For the moment, RCS only works on the iPhone if you have iOS 18.4 Beta 2 installed, at least according to the latest reports on Reddit Before you start using RCS to message your Android friends, you first make sure it’s enabled by heading to Settings / Apps / Messages / RCS. Keep in mind that the RCS toggle will only appear if you have iOS 18 .4 Beta 2 installed.Unfortunately, even having RCS enabled on.2 Beta 2 doesn’t seem to make it work for some iPhone users. That’s most likely because the implementation isn’t completed, and’s backend systems are only able to accept a certain number of users that probably meant to test RCS before primetime.One developer recommends a very simple solution to this “Waiting for activation” issue that some iPhone users have after enabling RCS. The solution is to simply open a conversation with a friend that has an Android phone and RCS enabled and send them a message. If the message goes through, the status should immediately change to RCS. You might also have to reboot your phone if this doesn’t work.