All T-Mobile’s MVNOs now support iPhone RCS, but with a fine print

T-Mobile

iOS 18

T-Mobile

– reddit user highkickr, March 2025

iOS 18

– reddit user jason_he54, March 2025



Even though T-Mobile has already implemented iPhone RCS for its MVNOs, there’s no telling whether or not it will be publicly available with the iOS 18 .4 release, but it surely looks like it might happen.



Speaking of which, Apple is expected to launch iOS 18 .4 sometime in April, so it makes sense for MVNOs to have everything ready before the public release, hence the testing period. Even thoughhas already implemented iPhone RCS for its MVNOs, there’s no telling whether or not it will be publicly available with the.4 release, but it surely looks like it might happen.Speaking of which, Apple is expected to launch.4 sometime in April, so it makes sense for MVNOs to have everything ready before the public release, hence the testing period.

It’s very important to mention that this shouldn’t be publicly available, so it’s just thanks to several iOS developers who spotted the RCS toggle after Apple released.4 Beta 2 that we’re able to report about it.