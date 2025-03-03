GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Mint Mobile finally supports RCS on iPhones, but there's a catch!

It appears that a significant messaging upgrade is starting to reach Mint Mobile customers, specifically the ability to use RCS (Rich Communication Services) on Apple iPhones. This development, noted by users on Reddit, comes as a change for those using Mint Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that runs on T-Mobile's network. While major carriers have generally supported RCS on iPhones since Apple enabled the feature in iOS, smaller MVNOs like Mint have lagged behind.

To understand why this matters, it's helpful to know what RCS is. Essentially, it's designed to replace SMS and MMS, providing a more modern and feature-rich messaging experience. Think of it as bridging the gap between traditional text messaging and internet-based messaging apps. RCS allows for features like read receipts, typing indicators, higher-quality image and video sharing, and group chats, all over cellular data or Wi-Fi.

The delay for MVNOs like Mint Mobile can be attributed to several factors. MVNOs lease network access from larger carriers, and implementing new features like RCS requires coordination and technical adjustments across both networks. These adjustments can take time, especially when dealing with the complexities of integrating with Apple's iOS ecosystem. Additionally, MVNOs often prioritize cost-effectiveness, which can sometimes lead to delays in rolling out newer technologies.

The information on Reddit suggests this rollout is currently limited to those using the iOS 18.4 beta 2. This means that for now, only users willing to test pre-release software will have access to RCS. Beta software is inherently unstable and can contain bugs, so it's not recommended for everyday use. However, the fact that RCS is appearing in the beta version indicates that Mint Mobile is likely in the process of a broader rollout.

Screenshot from user now getting the option to enable RCS on an iPhone connected to Mint Mobile
The option to enable RCS messaging on iPhone is now appearing for some Mint Mobile users. | Image credit — r/maya_aum


The ability to use RCS will likely improve the messaging experience for Mint Mobile users on iPhones. It levels the playing field, bringing them closer to the experience offered by major carriers. For those who rely heavily on messaging, especially for sharing media or participating in group chats, this is a welcome update.

Personally, this news could mean that the gap between using a major carrier and an MVNO is shrinking. For many, the savings offered by MVNOs like Mint Mobile are attractive, but they often come with trade-offs in terms of features or support. As features like RCS become more widely available, these trade-offs become less significant. This could make MVNOs a more appealing option for a broader range of users.
