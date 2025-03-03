Mint Mobile finally supports RCS on iPhones, but there's a catch!





Personally, this news could mean that the gap between using a major carrier and an MVNO is shrinking. For many, the savings offered by MVNOs like Mint Mobile are attractive, but they often come with trade-offs in terms of features or support. As features like RCS become more widely available, these trade-offs become less significant. This could make MVNOs a more appealing option for a broader range of users.

The ability to use RCS will likely improve the messaging experience for Mint Mobile users on iPhones. It levels the playing field, bringing them closer to the experience offered by major carriers. For those who rely heavily on messaging, especially for sharing media or participating in group chats, this is a welcome update.