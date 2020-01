GoTo is T-Mobile's brand new line of accessories for mobile devices

If you need a new charger for your phone, or another accessory, a new company has entered the market. In fact, you might have already heard of them. T-Mobile announced on Friday that it was launching a line called GoTo that sells phone cases, screen protectors, wall chargers for the home, car chargers, a wireless charging pad, and more.





T-Mobile's GoTo accessory line will charge $19.99 for cases. Screen protectors start at $24.99 for film, rise to $39.99 for glass and a curved screen protector will cost $44.99. You'll have to shell out $9.99 for a new charger. And these accessories can even be financed interest-free over a 12-month period.









Can you guess where these accessories can be purchased? If you said at all T-Mobile stores and online , you get an A+. And the GoTo line of accessories is available right now. For example, the GoTo Single USB A Car Charger is $14.99 or it can be picked up for 12 monthly payments of $1.25. A 5000mAh power bank will cost you $19.99 or 12 monthly payments of $1.67, and a 10W wireless charging pad is tagged at $29.99 or $2.50 a month for one year.