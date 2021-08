Report: T-Mobile to offer Google One Family Plan starting September

500GB of cloud storage (exclusive to T-Mobile) to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos

Seamless device backup for photos, videos, contacts and more

Restore feature to transfer data from an old device to a new one

Ability to call, email or chat with a Google expert for help with Google products via the Google One app or website

Share storage, support, and benefits with up to 5 family members

The partnership between Google and T-Mobile may come to fruition once again as the carrier is readying another interesting offer for its customers. Starting September 1, T-Mobile will offer Google One subscriptions plans to postpaid and business customers with 12 lines or less.The scoop coming from The T-Mo Report includes a screenshot that contains details about the upcoming 500GB Family Plan that will cost just $5 per month. Here are all the benefits of the plan:T-Mobile’s Google One Family Plan is the only one that offer 500GB for $5 per month. Google currently has three Google One plans available that are close to T-Mobile’s when it comes to pricing. The cheapest one costs $2 per month and offers 100GB, while the expensive one offers 2TB for $10 per month. There’s also a 200GB plan priced at $3 per month for those who need more than 100GB storage, but less than 2TB.It's also important to mention that T-Mobile customers will receive the first month for free, and the $5 month fee will be billed to their postpaid account. Sprint customers will not be eligible for this offering, yet they will receive an exclusive 3-month trial via T-Mobile Tuesdays on September 7, the report claims.