Report: T-Mobile to offer Google One Family Plan starting September
The scoop coming from The T-Mo Report includes a screenshot that contains details about the upcoming 500GB Family Plan that will cost just $5 per month. Here are all the benefits of the plan:
- 500GB of cloud storage (exclusive to T-Mobile) to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos
- Seamless device backup for photos, videos, contacts and more
- Restore feature to transfer data from an old device to a new one
- Ability to call, email or chat with a Google expert for help with Google products via the Google One app or website
- Share storage, support, and benefits with up to 5 family members
T-Mobile’s Google One Family Plan is the only one that offer 500GB for $5 per month. Google currently has three Google One plans available that are close to T-Mobile’s when it comes to pricing. The cheapest one costs $2 per month and offers 100GB, while the expensive one offers 2TB for $10 per month. There’s also a 200GB plan priced at $3 per month for those who need more than 100GB storage, but less than 2TB.