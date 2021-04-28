Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

T-Mobile launches its own Apple AirTag-like accessory, here is how much it costs

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2021, 11:52 AM
After Apple and Samsung, T-Mobile is now launching its own wireless tracker, the so-called SyncUP Tracker. If you're a Magenta customer and don't want to go for an AirTag or SmartTag, the SyncUP Tracker might be a great alternative, but not if you want to pay for it upfront.

Both Apple and Samsung solutions are cheaper than T-Mobile's, but you can pay for the SyncUP Tracker monthly if you can't afford the AirTag ($29) or the SmartTag Plus ($39). The main difference between the other two wireless trackers and SyncUP Tracker is that the latter doesn't rely on Bluetooth. The SyncUP Tracker runs on the T-Mobile LTE network, so it can probably be found anywhere in the US.

The SyncUP Tracker works with both Android and iOS devices and can be attached to just about anything, including luggage, bicycles, and backpacks. Here is a quick rundown of what the SyncUP Tracker can do for you:

  • Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away.
  • Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.
  • Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.
  • Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers' need.
  • Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other.
  • Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops.
  • Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage.

We should also add that the SyncUP Tracker doesn't need to be in a specific range or near a smartphone to work. Just make sure to download the free SyncUP Tracker app from the App Store or Google Play Store so that you can set it up.

Starting May 7, customers can visit local T-Mobile stores or call 1-800-T-Mobile to pick a SyncUP Tracker for just $2.5/month (FRP: $60) for well-qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile no-interest Equipment Installment Plan and pair it with data for $5/month with AutoPay.

