T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones

T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones1
The rugged Sierra Wireless 5G router features extensible multi-network connectivity, dual radios, dual concurrent gigabit-capable Wi-Fi, and gigabit-capable ethernet. T-Mobile announced the rugged router from Sierra Wireless is available for purchase now.
The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, Cat S62 sports a large 5.7-inch display with Gorilla Glass 6 coating that should prevent scratches. On the back, the handset packs a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel zoom lens. There's also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
Not to mention that Cat S62 is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery that features Quick Charge 4.0 support. Moving on to the rugged features, the device is IP68-certified for sand, dust, and dirt resistance. Also, the Cat S62 received its MIL-SPEC 810H certification and it's fully waterproof and submersible (up to five feet of water for 35 minutes).
Moreover, the rugged phone has been drop-tested up to 6 feet onto steel and it's both chemical and bleach resistant. If you're looking to buy a truly durable smartphone, Cat S62 will be exclusively available via T-Mobile for $500 outright.
Not much is mentioned about the Cat flip phone that will be launched after the Cat S62, but this is likely to be a feature phone that will cost a lot less.