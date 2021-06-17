$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
T-Mobile Android 5G

T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2021, 4:01 PM
1
T-Mobile's first rugged devices in 2021 are a 5G router and two Cat phones
T-Mobile announced a couple of upgrades for first responders today, including new plans with 5G phones, as well as preemption along with priority network access. Also, the carrier revealed it will offer its first set of rugged devices in 2021, including the new MG90 5G rugged router from Sierra Wireless, and two new Cat phones.

As far as the new plans go, T-Mobile confirmed it will add more Connecting Heroes plan options to the existing Free and $15 plans that were made available in 2020. Starting June 23, first responder agencies will have three new paid Connecting Heroes 5G plan options that include unlimited talk, text and data, along with hotspot and a Samsung 5G phone at no additional cost.

The rugged Sierra Wireless 5G router features extensible multi-network connectivity, dual radios, dual concurrent gigabit-capable Wi-Fi, and gigabit-capable ethernet. T-Mobile announced the rugged router from Sierra Wireless is available for purchase now.

The other two rugged devices, the Cat S62 and Cat flip phone will be available sometime this summer, the carrier says. On paper, Cat S62 is a decent mid-range smartphone, but what makes it impressive are its rugged features.

The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, Cat S62 sports a large 5.7-inch display with Gorilla Glass 6 coating that should prevent scratches. On the back, the handset packs a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel zoom lens. There's also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.



Not to mention that Cat S62 is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery that features Quick Charge 4.0 support. Moving on to the rugged features, the device is IP68-certified for sand, dust, and dirt resistance. Also, the Cat S62 received its MIL-SPEC 810H certification and it's fully waterproof and submersible (up to five feet of water for 35 minutes).

Moreover, the rugged phone has been drop-tested up to 6 feet onto steel and it's both chemical and bleach resistant. If you're looking to buy a truly durable smartphone, Cat S62 will be exclusively available via T-Mobile for $500 outright.

Not much is mentioned about the Cat flip phone that will be launched after the Cat S62, but this is likely to be a feature phone that will cost a lot less.

Latest News

The non-5G LG Velvet is now getting updated to Android 11
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The non-5G LG Velvet is now getting updated to Android 11
Pokemon Unite MOBA coming to Android and iOS in September
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon Unite MOBA coming to Android and iOS in September
Snapchat removes controversial feature amidst concerns of reckless driving
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat removes controversial feature amidst concerns of reckless driving
Students get free 2nd gen AirPods with an iPad Pro (2021) or iPad Air (2020) purchase during promo
by Alan Friedman,  0
Students get free 2nd gen AirPods with an iPad Pro (2021) or iPad Air (2020) purchase during promo
Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
by Martin Filipov,  7
The lost iPhone features we want back on the iPhone 13 & 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless