Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Games

You can now play Titan Quest on iPhone and Android with a controller

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 27, 2021, 6:18 AM
You can now play Titan Quest on iPhone and Android with a controller
Back in January, news broke out that fans of Diablo-like games will soon be able to play the classic RPG Titan Quest on their mobile phones. A month later Titan Quest: Legendary Edition was officially released for iPhones and Android devices.

Playing such a sophisticated game on a mobile phone can be a challenge, and developer HandyGames promised that controller support is coming in the months following the release of the game. Today, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition 2.10.0 has been officially released, fulfilling that promise.



The update also brings a number of fixes along with some new features as well. You can now quickly switch between touch and button controls on your iPhone. There are some cosmetic overhauls to the game, too - the enemy highlighting effect from the PC version is now present on mobile, and there are also changes to the experience bar design.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition costs $17.99 but the game is completely free of in-app purchases and microtransactions and also features all the DLCs of the original PC version. If you like classic RPGs you can download a pinch of nostalgia for your iPhone or Android device. Game on!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless