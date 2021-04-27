You can now play Titan Quest on iPhone and Android with a controller
Playing such a sophisticated game on a mobile phone can be a challenge, and developer HandyGames promised that controller support is coming in the months following the release of the game. Today, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition 2.10.0 has been officially released, fulfilling that promise.
The update also brings a number of fixes along with some new features as well. You can now quickly switch between touch and button controls on your iPhone. There are some cosmetic overhauls to the game, too - the enemy highlighting effect from the PC version is now present on mobile, and there are also changes to the experience bar design.
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition costs $17.99 but the game is completely free of in-app purchases and microtransactions and also features all the DLCs of the original PC version. If you like classic RPGs you can download a pinch of nostalgia for your iPhone or Android device. Game on!
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition costs $17.99 but the game is completely free of in-app purchases and microtransactions and also features all the DLCs of the original PC version. If you like classic RPGs you can download a pinch of nostalgia for your iPhone or Android device. Game on!