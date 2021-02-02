Action-RPG Titan Quest: Legendary Edition out now on Android and iPhone

Titan Quest is an action-RPG of massive scale that made its debut on PC back in 2006. The game was ported to mobile 10 years later
, but in the meantime, developer THQ released no less than three expansions.The new Legendary Edition
includes all available DLCs and technical updates besides the base game. Regardless of whether you choose the Android or iOS version, you'll have to come up with $20 to buy Titan Quest: Legendary Edition. The good news is those who already own the Titan Quest Mobile base game will be able to purchase the DLCs separately.
Since it costs $20, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition doesn't feature microtransactions or any hidden paywalls. So, you just have to pay once and you'll receive the entire package. The three DLCs included in this bundle send players to fend off the legions of the underworld in Immortal Throne, take on mythical beasts of Europe's far north in Ragnarök, and uncover the secrets of the lost city in Atlantis.
For those who haven't played the original game on PC, Titan Quest is a top-down action-adventure RPG set in the pre-Roman Ancient World, which includes Ancient Greece, Egypt, and Silk Road leading through Asia.
Players control an avatar and fight various enemies and bosses. The protagonist can be customized and players can choose different fighting styles from martial arts with various kinds of melee weapons to archery or destructive magic spells.
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is available to download from the App Store
and Google Play Store
, just make sure your phone is compatible with the game.
