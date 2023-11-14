7 tips for successful Black Friday shopping. Your ultimate Black Friday guide!

Jump to section:

1. Planning is everything. Start working on that shopping list!

Picture this: You browse the vast internet jungle, adrenaline pumping, ready to snag the best deals. But wait! What exactly are you after? Take a breath, jot down your shopping list, and rank those items. What's a must-have, and what can wait until the next sale? Knowing this will save you from decision paralysis in the heat of the moment.



Research is your secret weapon. Check prices before the big day. Is that 50% off really a steal, or has it been hanging out at that price for months? There's wisdom in the words of the ancient shoppers: "Thou who researches shalt shop wisely." You don't have to roam all the sites out there, of course. When the day comes, you'll find everything neatly arranged here on PhoneArena, but your shopping list will be mighty useful even in that case. So, get a pen and paper and start scribbling. Picture this: You browse the vast internet jungle, adrenaline pumping, ready to snag the best deals. But wait! What exactly are you after? Take a breath, jot down your shopping list, and rank those items. What's a must-have, and what can wait until the next sale? Knowing this will save you from decision paralysis in the heat of the moment.Research is your secret weapon. Check prices before the big day. Is that 50% off really a steal, or has it been hanging out at that price for months? There's wisdom in the words of the ancient shoppers: "Thou who researches shalt shop wisely." You don't have to roam all the sites out there, of course. When the day comes, you'll find everything neatly arranged here on PhoneArena, but your shopping list will be mighty useful even in that case. So, get a pen and paper and start scribbling.





Alternatively, you can do this online, or using an app. Here's how to create shopping lists on Amazon, for example:

Go to Account & Lists and select Your Lists.

Select Create a List and insert a list name.

Select Create List.

Select the three dots menu, and Manage List to update your shipping address and other preferences.

Select Save Changes.

You can repeat this process to create an unlimited number of lists.

You can now add shopping items to your list.

2. Know your budget! Don't overspend.

Sure, the discounts are tempting, but your bank account has feelings too. Set an overall budget for the day. Think of it as your shopping battle armor – it protects you from overspending and potential post-Black Friday regret.



Break it down further. Each item on your list gets its own mini-budget. This way, you won't find yourself debating whether that shiny gadget is worth eating fast food for the rest of the month. Of course, you can spend all your budget on a single day. If your dream Black Friday deal arrives, let's say the



3. Don't hesitate to buy early. Early bird gets the worm.

Even though Black Friday is still some days away, many retailers and online stores start their campaigns early to move some inventory and get customers on their sites. Don't hesitate to get that Apple Watch 8 deal, even if it's not technically Black Friday yet.



If you've done your research prior to the event, you'll know what typical discounts you should expect and, ultimately, when to pull the trigger on that sweet Black Friday deal. Which leads us to the next key point for successful Black Friday shopping.



4. Research, dear Watson! Compare prices and do your homework.

Elementary, my dear shopper! Don't fall for the first discount that winks at you. Embrace the digital age and use price-comparison tools. Wait for the best offer to come to you. And how would you know that it's the best Black Friday deal? Well, you have to research your targets beforehand. Write down the average prices of the things you want to buy on your shopping list.



That way, you will be prepared and absolutely sure that the best price is right there in front of you. Here at PhoneArena, we kinda do this for you; we will list the absolute best Black Friday deals there are, but just to be sure and later on have the sense that you got the best deal out there, write down those prices.



5. Stay cool. Don't let emotions waste your money!

A huge percentage of people buy emotionally. This is not the best way to spend your money, especially during an event such as Black Friday. If you follow all the steps we've already listed above, falling for the impulsive trap is not likely to happen, but a little extra effort goes a long way.



You might be tempted to get your dream phone the moment you see that 20% off tag. Don't fall for it; remember your training, young Jedi. Check the average price, and maybe wait a bit. We will list offers from various online retailers here at PhoneArena, so you will also have the convenience of shopping from your favorite place.



6. Watch out for bundles. Why buy a pair of earbuds when you can get one free!

If you're shopping for multiple gadgets this Black Friday, be mindful of potential bundles. Many places offer a bonus item when you pull the trigger on a big purchase. You can get earbuds bundled with smartphones, and even smartwatches are sometimes given away for free if you buy the flagship phone offering (psst, it's Samsung, so keep an eye out for Galaxy Watch bundles). 7. Return policies. Mistakes have been made. How do I correct them?

We're all humans, after all. Sometimes we make mistakes, and despite all the good advice we've been given, we might end up with a purchase we don't want. Check the return policy of the place prior to finalizing your purchase.



