New Tinder feature to fool around with comes this July in the US
Up Next:
If you're actively participating in the Tinder subculture, you're going to get a kick out of this: the popular dating app declares that a new feature is coming to the US this July!
Tinder has announced the release of ‘Photo Selector’, an AI-powered feature designed to help users choose their profile pictures from a curated selection of photos retrieved directly from their phones.
They're citing data from a survey: 85% of singles believe their dating app profiles should represent their true selves, while 52% find it challenging to select a profile image.
Photo Selector could be seen as a digital companion that curates a diverse selection of photos from users’ camera rolls, optimized to help users find a match.
Singles aged 18-24 report spending an average of 33 minutes selecting the right profile photo for their dating app – this is where the new app comes into play!
By the way, Tinder has been hinting at such an AI tool for almost a year now.
By alleviating the burden of photo selection, Photo Selector enables users to focus more on making meaningful connections rather than spending excessive time on choosing photos.
–Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder.
Here's how this is supposed to work – simply snap a selfie for facial recognition, grant access to your camera roll, and let our AI tech curate a selection of images for your review.
Tinder Resident Dating Expert Devyn Simone offers tips on choosing profile photos that truly reflect your personality.
Photo Selector will be available in the U.S. region beginning in July, as well as international markets later this summer.
Tinder has announced the release of ‘Photo Selector’, an AI-powered feature designed to help users choose their profile pictures from a curated selection of photos retrieved directly from their phones.
Authenticity is crucial in attracting the right match on Tinder – and the idea is that the AI tool will make you somehow more authentic, a Tinder blog post explains. Hey, look on the bright side: at least there'll be someone (or rather – something) to blame when you don't get any Tinder matches.
They're citing data from a survey: 85% of singles believe their dating app profiles should represent their true selves, while 52% find it challenging to select a profile image.
Most single women prefer men’s profiles with at least four images that genuinely reflect their personalities. Men who include more than one face photo in their profiles increase their chances of matching with women by 71%, the announcement continues.
Photo Selector could be seen as a digital companion that curates a diverse selection of photos from users’ camera rolls, optimized to help users find a match.
Image cred
Tinder.
Singles aged 18-24 report spending an average of 33 minutes selecting the right profile photo for their dating app – this is where the new app comes into play!
By the way, Tinder has been hinting at such an AI tool for almost a year now.
By alleviating the burden of photo selection, Photo Selector enables users to focus more on making meaningful connections rather than spending excessive time on choosing photos.
"We’re proud to be the first dating app to roll out an AI tool that can make the profile-building experience significantly easier – an area we know is one of the hardest parts of dating. As the category leader, we're pushing ourselves to define the industry's best use cases for meaningful consumer AI integrations. As demonstrated by our Photo Selector feature, we’re developing AI tech to assist you in making decisions, not to make them for you. Our commitment to our users is clear and equally applies to our view of AI: at Tinder, we develop innovative technologies to create a safer space for people to make authentic connections.
–Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder.
Using Photo Selector
Here's how this is supposed to work – simply snap a selfie for facial recognition, grant access to your camera roll, and let our AI tech curate a selection of images for your review.
Recommended Stories
You decide which pictures you want to select and add to your profile.
Capturing the ideal images from your smartphone
Tinder Resident Dating Expert Devyn Simone offers tips on choosing profile photos that truly reflect your personality.
- Find your light: Think of yourself as the star of a glamorous photoshoot. Well-lit photos are always the vibe; natural light is your best friend. On a sunny day, seek out a nice shaded spot and snap a few variations. It’s always good to have a few options to choose from.
- Avoid confusion: No one wants to play “Where’s Waldo?” with your dating profile pics. People are here to meet you, not your entire friend group. One group photo is fine, but keep the rest solo. Opt for a bright, fun pic that showcases you in all your glory.
- Clean that lens: It’s basic but crucial. You don’t want to look like you were photographed with a potato. Give your camera lens a quick wipe with a microfiber cloth before snapping away. Crisp and clear photos = instant upgrade.
- Have fun: Your profile should be a mini-story about your fabulous life. Show off different sides of your personality with a variety of photos: a stunning headshot, an action shot (you doing something you love), a social shot, and a candid shot. Inspire people to want to know more about the amazing you!
- Mix it up: If your profile pics are older than your favorite brunch spot, it’s time for a refresh. Keep things current by adding at least one or two new photos. Fresh pics show you’re active and keep your profile feeling new and exciting.
Photo Selector will be available in the U.S. region beginning in July, as well as international markets later this summer.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: