New Tinder feature to fool around with comes this July in the US

Using Photo Selector

Capturing the ideal images from your smartphone

Tinder Resident Dating Expert Devyn Simone offers tips on choosing profile photos that truly reflect your personality.



: Your profile should be a mini-story about your fabulous life. Show off different sides of your personality with a variety of photos: a stunning headshot, an action shot (you doing something you love), a social shot, and a candid shot. Inspire people to want to know more about the amazing you! Mix it up : If your profile pics are older than your favorite brunch spot, it’s time for a refresh. Keep things current by adding at least one or two new photos. Fresh pics show you’re active and keep your profile feeling new and exciting.

Photo Selector will be available in the U.S. region beginning in July, as well as international markets later this summer.