Tinder embraces AI to help you find someone to embrace you
Dating app Tinder (iOS, Android) is the latest app to test the use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to some who use the site, it might be the only intelligence found on the app. However, that's another story for another day. According to The Guardian, Tinder is working on a new feature that would use AI to help users decide which photo of them should be posted on the app.

The CEO of Tinder's parent company Match Group, Bernard Kim, said during a conference call with analysts and investors, "I really think AI can help our users build better profiles in a more efficient way that really do showcase their personalities." Using AI to help users select a photo that captures their best qualities would also "eliminate awkwardness" according to the executive.

Match Group, which says that Tinder has 75 million active users, disseminated a letter to shareholders this week in which it wrote about other possible uses for AI in the app including using it to "surface the right content to the right people to help improve relevancy and, ultimately, user outcomes." And this could translate into more swipes to the right (a potential match) instead of a swipe to the left (rejecting a potential match).

And generative AI, similar to ChatGPT and Bard, might be used to help Tinder subscribers write the bios used to attract potential dates. This is in the early stages of being tested and is available in test markets only. The goal is for Tinder users to have the conversational chatbot write personal text for the "interests" and "relationship goals" sections of their Tinder profiles. Mark Van Ryswyk, Tinder’s chief product officer, said that survey showed that a third of Tinder users would "absolutely" use generative AI to help them pen their profile.

Other AI-based dating apps have surfaced including Teaser AI (iOS) which is an app that allows you to chat with an AI version of a potential date before you decide which way to swipe on their profile. Another AI-laden app called Blush (iOS, Android) allows users to practice their "relationship and intimacy skills" by talking to a chatbot.

Using AI to enhance your online dating profile does have some issues. According to the communications chief of dating app Inner Circle, Crystal Cansdale, "We can't ignore that safety is a massive issue here. From scammers, spammers, and fake profiles, the whole industry is worried about how AI can be used to trick people."

