Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Hanoi, kicking off a two-day trip to Vietnam, a crucial manufacturing center for the iPhone giant. As reported by local publication VietnamNet (via Reuters), Cook's visit aims to connect with customers, students, and app developers in the country.
Apple has reportedly announced intentions to bolster its commitments to Vietnam. Last May, Apple launched its online store in Vietnam, granting local consumers direct access to purchasing any Apple product for the first time.
Last week, over 60 human and environmental rights organizations penned a letter urging Apple to address Vietnam's detention of climate experts. Activist groups are urging Apple to intervene, considering its manufacturing ties to the region.
Apple's expansion of manufacturing in Vietnam has indeed been progressing, with suppliers constructing new facilities there. However, it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing. In 2023, local authorities requested Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, to scale back their electricity usage due to impending power shortages.
Cook has been sharing updates about his visit on social media. For instance, he's already checked out Hoan Kiem Lake and had a chat with filmmaker Duy about Cinematic mode on iPhone 15 Pro.
Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is as beautiful as it is iconic! It was amazing to spend time with Duy and see his creative process using Cinematic mode on iPhone 15 Pro. pic.twitter.com/5INkRcew1r— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2024
Vietnam, alongside India, is among the countries reaping the benefits of Apple's efforts to lessen its dependence on China. Apart from ramping up manufacturing for AirPods and Apple Vision Pro, Apple has also shifted some iPad development work to Vietnam.
While few details have been disclosed so far, the plan entails Apple boosting spending on suppliers and funding a clean water initiative for schools.
