Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships

By
Apple
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Hanoi, kicking off a two-day trip to Vietnam, a crucial manufacturing center for the iPhone giant. As reported by local publication VietnamNet (via Reuters), Cook's visit aims to connect with customers, students, and app developers in the country.

Apple has reportedly announced intentions to bolster its commitments to Vietnam. Last May, Apple launched its online store in Vietnam, granting local consumers direct access to purchasing any Apple product for the first time.

Cook has been sharing updates about his visit on social media. For instance, he's already checked out Hoan Kiem Lake and had a chat with filmmaker Duy about Cinematic mode on iPhone 15 Pro.


Vietnam, alongside India, is among the countries reaping the benefits of Apple's efforts to lessen its dependence on China. Apart from ramping up manufacturing for AirPods and Apple Vision Pro, Apple has also shifted some iPad development work to Vietnam.

While few details have been disclosed so far, the plan entails Apple boosting spending on suppliers and funding a clean water initiative for schools.

Last week, over 60 human and environmental rights organizations penned a letter urging Apple to address Vietnam's detention of climate experts. Activist groups are urging Apple to intervene, considering its manufacturing ties to the region.

Recommended Stories
Apple's expansion of manufacturing in Vietnam has indeed been progressing, with suppliers constructing new facilities there. However, it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing. In 2023, local authorities requested Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, to scale back their electricity usage due to impending power shortages.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless