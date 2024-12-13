Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Tim Cook impressed King Charles with this specific iOS 18.2 feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
iPhone 16 in different colors
Apple CEO Tim Cook just concluded a visit to London where he also met with King Charles. During the visit the king was overheard talking: specifically asking questions about Apple Intelligence. While not everyone may be sold on Apple’s AI features, the king’s fascination with it shows how mind blowing this tech is for someone who’s lived a long life.

The feature that really got his attention was Image Wand which can turn a rough sketch into an image. This tool obviously just recognizes key details of what you’ve drawn and then generates a picture similar to it using a modern AI model. But it is quite a feat of technology — especially for someone who grew up without smartphones — to witness firsthand.

Oh god. It’s not fair really. Fantastic.
— King Charles, The Standard, December 2024

Cook’s visit included welcoming the king to Apple’s Battersea headquarters in an effort to show the company’s willingness to continue to invest in the U.K. He thanked the king for his “commitment to philanthropy”.

At Apple we are honored to call it [Battersea Power Station] our home in the UK and we are so grateful to His Majesty for visiting us.
Tim Cook (CEO at Apple), The Standard, December 2024

The visit also saw Cook engaging with people from a nearby youth center and remarking on the time he first joined Apple. He was also asked about the current job market which is in a massive recession. Cook said that the job industry worked in cycles and that it would even out eventually. For everyone’s sake I really hope that’s true. That other part of the cycle can’t come soon enough.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence has promised a ton of cool features for the iPhone. | Video credit — Apple

In addition to Image Wand there are some other AI features in iOS 18.2 that are just as impressive. Perhaps the biggest addition is integration with ChatGPT because it makes your iPhone a lot smarter until the revamped Siri arrives in 2026.

The iPhone 16 — though an underwhelming upgrade — is still one of the best phones available today. And tools like Image Wand are only one of a plethora of AI-powered features ushering us into a new era of smartphones.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless