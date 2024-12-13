Tim Cook impressed King Charles with this specific iOS 18.2 feature
Apple CEO Tim Cook just concluded a visit to London where he also met with King Charles. During the visit the king was overheard talking: specifically asking questions about Apple Intelligence. While not everyone may be sold on Apple’s AI features, the king’s fascination with it shows how mind blowing this tech is for someone who’s lived a long life.
In addition to Image Wand there are some other AI features in iOS 18.2 that are just as impressive. Perhaps the biggest addition is integration with ChatGPT because it makes your iPhone a lot smarter until the revamped Siri arrives in 2026.
The iPhone 16 — though an underwhelming upgrade — is still one of the best phones available today. And tools like Image Wand are only one of a plethora of AI-powered features ushering us into a new era of smartphones.
The feature that really got his attention was Image Wand which can turn a rough sketch into an image. This tool obviously just recognizes key details of what you’ve drawn and then generates a picture similar to it using a modern AI model. But it is quite a feat of technology — especially for someone who grew up without smartphones — to witness firsthand.
Oh god. It’s not fair really. Fantastic.
— King Charles, The Standard, December 2024
Cook’s visit included welcoming the king to Apple’s Battersea headquarters in an effort to show the company’s willingness to continue to invest in the U.K. He thanked the king for his “commitment to philanthropy”.
At Apple we are honored to call it [Battersea Power Station] our home in the UK and we are so grateful to His Majesty for visiting us.
— Tim Cook (CEO at Apple), The Standard, December 2024
The visit also saw Cook engaging with people from a nearby youth center and remarking on the time he first joined Apple. He was also asked about the current job market which is in a massive recession. Cook said that the job industry worked in cycles and that it would even out eventually. For everyone’s sake I really hope that’s true. That other part of the cycle can’t come soon enough.
Apple Intelligence has promised a ton of cool features for the iPhone. | Video credit — Apple
