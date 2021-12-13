Tim Cook donates to victims of the tornadoes which ravaged the U.S. this weekend





One of the central points of destruction caused by the ravaging winds, which reached speeds of 150km per hour, was Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was hit on Friday night. There were about 110 people on the premises at the time, and with the factory building reduced to twisted heaps of metal, there seems little hope of finding any more survivors.





CNN Overall, it is estimated that the death toll in Kentucky alone could surpass 100. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already spoken out about the deadly disaster. "The level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen," he reported to. "There's at least 15 feet of metal with cars on top of it, barrels of corrosive chemicals that are there, it will be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it."





Tim Cook posted the Tweet announcing his immediate support just after midnight on Saturday, when the winds had finally started dwindling down, declaring that "Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground."