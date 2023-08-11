Tim Cook: Apple will donate to Maui and Hawaii immediate relief and recovery efforts
Apple’s Tim Cook has announced that the tech giant will be donating to immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts after the devastating wildfires on Maui island.
The death toll following the inferno has tragically risen to 53 (as of the time of this publication) and Tim Cook pledged to financially support those affected and in need (via AppleInsider).
Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged in an X post to donating relief and recovery efforts for Maui and Hawaii, declaring the company's support in these dark times:
Local emergency responders describe Lahaina, a town of approximately 12,000, as "destroyed". A 200-year-old church has also been destroyed in the fires. Waiola Church which celebrated its 200th anniversary earlier this year, was an important socio-cultural center in the 1800s when Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
The death toll could be higher right now if it wasn’t for Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature and the emergency services that responded to the call decisively. A family of five found themselves surrounded by the bushfires and, having no cellular connectivity, managed to contact the authorities thanks to Apple’s feature Emergency SOS via Satellite.
Earlier this week, Hawaii was hit hard with wildfires resulting in what Gov. Josh Green said was “likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history”. The deadly fires were enhanced by a combination of severe drought and strong winds. Progress has been made, but not 100% of the fires that broke out on Tuesday are contained as of now.
Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones and everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui and the island of Hawaii. We are deeply grateful to all of the first responders. Apple will be donating to immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.
Apple’s Emergency SOS was of help
