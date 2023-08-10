Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Apple
Family escapes horrific Maui wildfires with iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature
Mere hours ago, the Hawaiian island of Maui went up in wildfires burning up whole neighborhoods in the process. Amongst the chaos, one family of five that was in their car quickly found themselves surrounded by flames. To make matters even worse, the family did not have any cell service, which is why they turned to Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. (via 9to5Mac)

The information comes from Michael J. Miraflor on X (formerly known as Twitter), who says this happened to his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family. Thankfully, everyone was rescued in what looks like 30-40 minutes, at least based on the screenshot Mr. Miraflor has uploaded, which shows the conversation with Emergency Services.


You might be wondering how this screenshot came to be. When you activate Emergency SOS, you have the option to share the conversation with your emergency contacts and let them know what the situation is.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature came with the announcement of the iPhone 14 series. It is free for the first two years after the user activates their iPhone 14. When activated, you get asked a few questions about the emergency during which time the phone is connecting to the satellites. Once the connection has been established, the signal is sent out to relay centers where specialists forward it to the appropriate authorities.

Currently, Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature works in the US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, and Portugal. However, keep in mind that Emergency SOS via satellite isn't offered on iPhone models purchased in China mainland, Hong Kong, or Macao, even if you are in a country that supports it while traveling.

Hopefully, Apple decides to make this potentially life-saving feature affordable for its users, or better yet free, as it is obvious how crucial it can be in an era when natural disasters are happening more often each year. We will find out soon, as this September the company will be announcing the iPhone 15 series.

