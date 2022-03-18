Tile adds AirTag-like feature to battle stalkers





First step in a long process





Tile says that the Scan and Secure feature is the "first step towards giving people more control over their safety." The company will work with experts and advocacy organizations on an ongoing basis to up its privacy game and make sure Tile users are protected.





When activated Scan and Secure will perform a total of six scans to spot Tile trackers and other Tile-enabled devices in the vicinity. After about 10 minutes, the results will be presented to the users (if the feature fails to perform at least three scans in this 10-minute window, the procedure would have to be repeated).If Scan and Secure finds a foreign tracker device somewhere around you, it will show a picture of the tracker along with the number of times it was detected during the scan. There’s an ID that’s tied to the tracker but that information is available only to Tile (for safety reasons), and in case there’s potential criminal activity, the aforementioned ID can lead law enforcement officials to the owner of the tracker (after the necessary court orders are issued, of course).Finally, Tile says users shouldn’t perform these scans in crowded places, as the returning results may include legitimate trackers used by people around to secure their own belongings. There’s also a quick way to disable a planted tracker (if you happen to find one on you) - either by removing the battery, or by wrapping it in several layers of tin foil to block the signal coming from it.