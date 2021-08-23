TikTok Radio now exclusively available on SiriusXM

The TikTok phenomenon keep getting traction as more service providers are implementing the video-sharing app. The latest on the list is SiriusXM, which announced
that starting this week it will exclusively host the TikTok Radio, a full-time music channel featuring “redefining pop culture” from TikTok
.
The new TikTok Radio that’s available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SXM App, desktop, and all connected devices will be home of a diverse group of iconic TikTok creators who will present music and share tidbits about what’s trending on the social network.
The radio will feature a weekly countdown of the top 10 songs trending in the TikTok community called “The TikTok Radio Trending Ten
,” which will be presented by the channel’s creator hosts: Billy (@8illy), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop), and Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj).
This is the second part of the collaboration between SiriusXM
and TikTok, following the launch of the TikTok Tastemakers Series and TikTok Hits Playlist previously released on Pandora
back in May.