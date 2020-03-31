Get SiriusXM free for your iOS or Android device through May 15

While you're stuck at home trying to entertain yourself or looking for the latest news about the COVID-19 outbreak, satellite content provider SiriusXM is offering iOS and Android users a free subscription through May 15th. More than 300 channels are available featuring music, news, sports talk, comedy and politics (and some times the lines between the last two are blurred). The SiriusXM "steam free" offer doesn't require a credit card charge or a commitment to become a paid subscriber down the road.





The announcement was made by "Shock Jock" Howard Stern, who is broadcasting from home these days. SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer said, "With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news, and information easily accessible to everyone. In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."









If you have an iOS or Android phone or tablet, go to your mobile browser and type in SiriusXM.com. Scroll down to the section of the screen where it says "Stream Free through May 15," and tap on the box that says "Start Streaming." Follow the prompts for the free trial to set up an account. Once that is complete, install the appropriate SiriusXM app on your device ( iOS Android ) and sign in using the username and password combo you just set up.





Some of the channels that you might want to remember include:





The Beatles Channel (18)

Z100 New York (12)

Grateful Dead (23)

Radio Disney (79)

ESPN Radio (80)

CNBC (112)

CNN (116)