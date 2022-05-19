TikTok introduces ways for users to recognize other authors' ideas
Give credit where credit is due. That is at least what TikTok is trying to establish as a trend among its content creators. In a new blog post, the social media platform announced that it is now introducing ways for content makers to tag, mention, and credit a video in their description. With these new tools, TikTokers can attribute their inspiration to the original source, letting their followers know who is behind the creation of the latest trend.
When you tap on the new button, you will be able to select a video that you have liked, favorited, posted, or that has the same sound as your clip. When you choose it, the tag will appear as a mention in the caption. The tagged author will then receive a notification in their inbox within the TikTok app, letting them know that you have given appropriate credit.
TikTok doesn't stop there. The social media platform announced that it will include more prompts and an educational pop-up that explains the importance of crediting throughout the publishing process to encourage users to acknowledge the original creators of the idea presented in their video.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger ×
The social media platform will be rolling out these new features to more people over the next few weeks, so don't worry if you don't see any crediting options yet. However, when you receive the update after you make or edit a video on TikTok, you will see a new "video" icon on the posting page of the clip.
When you tap on the new button, you will be able to select a video that you have liked, favorited, posted, or that has the same sound as your clip. When you choose it, the tag will appear as a mention in the caption. The tagged author will then receive a notification in their inbox within the TikTok app, letting them know that you have given appropriate credit.
TikTok doesn't stop there. The social media platform announced that it will include more prompts and an educational pop-up that explains the importance of crediting throughout the publishing process to encourage users to acknowledge the original creators of the idea presented in their video.
In its attempt to encourage TikTokers to recognize original work, TikTok also added a "Crediting Creators" section in its Creator Portal. There, users can see what the best practices are for crediting original authors, find out different ways of giving attribution, and see how to find the actual founder of a trend.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: