TikTok to change its "For You" page algorithm so you won't view too much of one type of content

TikTok to change its "For You" page algorithm so you won't view too much of one type of content0
TikTok adjusting its recommendation algorithm so you don't get too many of the same videos in the "For You" tab
A report coming from The Wall Street Journal has detailed that the video-sharing platform will be changing its highly popular and even sometimes controversial "For You" page, and more specifically, the algorithm behind the recommendations displayed there.
TikTok added that the company's goal is that each person's For You feed features a wide variety of content types, creators, and topics, to avoid the negative effects of videos about loneliness or weight loss.
The company also stated that it will be working on a feature to let you block videos containing certain words or hashtags from appearing in your feed. This will be put in place in order to empower you to make more choices that customize your TikTok experience to your own preference and comfort, as the company stated in the blog post.
Additionally, the company also states that it will try not to recommend certain categories of content which may not be appropriate for a general audience, in what looks like an effort to prioritize safety on the platform. What's more, TikTok has a dedicated Safety team that reportedly takes additional precautions to review videos that are rising in popularity and to reduce the possibility of such videos being inappropriate or entering the recommendation system.
Recent changes to TikTok that you might enjoy
TikTok has been bringing some novelty to its video-sharing platform recently. Earlier, we reported on a recent tweak to the "For You" page on TikTok for when you are browsing it with your friends using Apple's FaceTime feature, SharePlay. The feature was introduced with iOS 15, and TikTok's new "For Us" page was created to reflect it. Basically, the feature lets you browse together with your friends during a FaceTime call, and TikTok's "For Us" page should technically have recommendations for you and your friends, things that you can enjoy viewing together, in a way.
TikTok started becoming very popular in the last couple of years, and its short-video format has proven audiences find it attractive and like to share and view content on such platforms. This also had other social media platforms work on their own versions of short video sharing.