TikTok’s Creativity Program is leaving beta with some improvements, new name
During its largest US creator summit, “For Creators: Future Formats Summit,” TikTok made some interesting announcements regarding creators and the many ways they can monetize their content.
For example, the social giant revealed that it will upgrade the Creator Portal to the Creator Academy. The change is meant to provide all creators with regularly updated resources, courses, articles, videos, and insights.
Another important TikTok change involves the Creativity Program. The feature was launched in beta last year as a way to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more opportunities.
According to TikTok, the Creativity Program was a success, as total creator revenue increased by over 250 percent within the last 6 months, and the number of creators making $50,000 each month nearly doubled.
The upcoming Creator Rewards Program will continue to reward original content over a minute long with an optimized rewards formula focused on four key areas: originality, play duration, search value, and audience engagement.
Finally, TikTok announced plans to expand LIVE Subscription to make it available to non-LIVE creators on the social app. The feature will be known as Subscription going forward and it will be initially available to invite-only creators. Eligible creators will be able to sign up to access this feature in the coming weeks.
Currently, the Creator Academy is in testing, but the support tool will be available in the coming weeks in seven different languages, with more to come, which can be accessed in-app via Creator tools.
This week, TikTok announced that in the coming weeks, the Creativity Program will be leaving beta with some improvements and a new name, Creator Rewards Program.
