TikTok starts to rub out Universal Music Group content, no new deal has been reached
TikTok starts to remove Universal Music Publishing Group content from the pest-like short video app, as no new licensing agreement with the music label has been reached, the social media firm said.
TikTok has also started to mute videos on its platform that feature songs written by any songwriter signed on to UMPG (Universal Music Publishing Group), after removing the songs from Universal Music Group (UMG), as the licensing deal expired on January 31 (via Reuters).
Back in the end of January 2024, Universal Music Group stated that it couldn't reach new deal terms with TikTok. The disagreements were mainly about how artists are paid and how TikTok uses AI. Universal Music accused TikTok of trying to push for a deal that was less favorable than before.
The music label had reached a deal with TikTok in February 2021, which allowed users on the video app to add clips from UMG's catalog to their videos.
UMG, the world's largest music company, had said TikTok accounts for only about 1% of its total revenue.
TikTok said UMG and UMPG catalog represents around 20% to 30% of popular songs, that vary depending on the region.
TikTok has also started to mute videos on its platform that feature songs written by any songwriter signed on to UMPG (Universal Music Publishing Group), after removing the songs from Universal Music Group (UMG), as the licensing deal expired on January 31 (via Reuters).
The report cites a person familiar with the matter, who says TikTok is likely to remove “all the UMPG content before the end of February”, considering the legality of the matter. TikTok, however, has reached out to UMG and is still open to negotiate a new deal, the source added.
Back in the end of January 2024, Universal Music Group stated that it couldn't reach new deal terms with TikTok. The disagreements were mainly about how artists are paid and how TikTok uses AI. Universal Music accused TikTok of trying to push for a deal that was less favorable than before.
UMG is the parent company of UMPG that represents an expansive roster of artists such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sting, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Steve Lacy, Drake, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Adele, U2, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, and Bob Dylan. Although I can’t recall any TikTok videos with Bob Dylan…
The music label had reached a deal with TikTok in February 2021, which allowed users on the video app to add clips from UMG's catalog to their videos.
UMG, the world's largest music company, had said TikTok accounts for only about 1% of its total revenue.
TikTok said UMG and UMPG catalog represents around 20% to 30% of popular songs, that vary depending on the region.
Things that are NOT allowed: