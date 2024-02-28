Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

TikTok starts to rub out Universal Music Group content, no new deal has been reached

Apps
TikTok starts to rub out Universal Music Group content, no new deal has been reached
TikTok starts to remove Universal Music Publishing Group content from the pest-like short video app, as no new licensing agreement with the music label has been reached, the social media firm said.

TikTok has also started to mute videos on its platform that feature songs written by any songwriter signed on to UMPG (Universal Music Publishing Group), after removing the songs from Universal Music Group (UMG), as the licensing deal expired on January 31 (via Reuters).

The report cites a person familiar with the matter, who says TikTok is likely to remove “all the UMPG content before the end of February”, considering the legality of the matter. TikTok, however, has reached out to UMG and is still open to negotiate a new deal, the source added.

Back in the end of January 2024, Universal Music Group stated that it couldn't reach new deal terms with TikTok. The disagreements were mainly about how artists are paid and how TikTok uses AI. Universal Music accused TikTok of trying to push for a deal that was less favorable than before.

UMG is the parent company of UMPG that represents an expansive roster of artists such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sting, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Steve Lacy, Drake, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Adele, U2, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, and Bob Dylan. Although I can’t recall any TikTok videos with Bob Dylan…

The music label had reached a deal with TikTok in February 2021, which allowed users on the video app to add clips from UMG's catalog to their videos.

UMG, the world's largest music company, had said TikTok accounts for only about 1% of its total revenue.
TikTok said UMG and UMPG catalog represents around 20% to 30% of popular songs, that vary depending on the region.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone

Latest News

Samsung Knox coming to 2024 smart TVs
Samsung Knox coming to 2024 smart TVs
Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time
Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time
Zoom will no longer support certain iOS devices starting next month
Zoom will no longer support certain iOS devices starting next month
Google denies that its new program pays publishers to replace journalists with AI
Google denies that its new program pays publishers to replace journalists with AI
Another Pokémon game for Android, iOS coming in 2024
Another Pokémon game for Android, iOS coming in 2024
After a decade, the plug is pulled on the electric Apple Car
After a decade, the plug is pulled on the electric Apple Car
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless