TikTok working on extending its video duration limit to 5 minutes (or even more!)

TikTok will support videos up to 5 minutes long soon
Social media consultant Matt Navara was the one who first discovered the social media platform is working on an extension of its video duration limits. He shared an image showcasing the message TikTok will be showing users when this becomes available globally. He additionally stated on Twitter that even a longer, 10-minute video duration limit could be in the works as well.
He didn't give an exact timeframe of when this feature will be available globally.
The current limit of video duration on TikTok is three minutes, which was put in place by the social media platform back in December of last year. The new 5-minute video upload limit seems to be slowly rolling out to some users only at the moment.
Additionally, some users have reportedly been able to upload even a 10-minute long video, so this suggests TikTok is working on an even longer limit for video uploads.
TikTok's popularity boom as a new form of entertainment, started for fun but has now developed even more
Recently, we reported that TikTok has become the world's most downloaded app, according to research and analysis compiled by Nikkei. It seems the social media platform has overtaken Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With the rising popularity of TikTok and the possibility the social media platform may set up a new, longer limit for video duration, this could pave the way for TikTok to challenge YouTube, or at least try to steal some of its users.
TikTok actually created a trend with its short-video format which then made other popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, try their way into the short-video social media competition.
In the beginning, TikTok videos, or the majority of them, consisted of funny clips aimed at making you laugh or smile, something similar to Vine, which peaked in 2014 and then slowly disappeared from the public scene. Although, this seems not to be the future that's facing TikTok right now. Its style has expanded and it now includes educational clips, life hacks, mini cooking tutorials, and other creative content.
Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts were inspired by TikTok's short video format and have tried to take advantage of the rising popularity of this type of social media entertainment.
TikTok has been working on getting popular features from other platforms as well
At the beginning of this month, we reported that the social media platform is working on implementing its own version of Instagram's Story feature. The Story is a disappearing post that stays visible for 24 hours and then vanishes and can be a means to share something not that permanent to earn a normal post to your followers and friends.
The new feature will be dubbed, understandably, TikTok Stories, and it will work in a similar way to other Story features on other popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat.
The published Stories on TikTok will be visible in a newly-added slide-over sidebar in the app. Additionally, you will be able to see Stories by the accounts you follow on TikTok for 24 hours before they automatically disappear. Of course, reactions and comments to Stories will also be present, to make the experience more interactive and fun. And, just like Instagram, tapping on a user's profile picture on TikTok will load a Story if they currently have one active.