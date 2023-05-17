Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

TikTok creators will soon dip their toes into a $6 million fund, awarding AR effects

Back in February, TikTok announced its new Creativity Program, aimed at motivating creators to... well, create. The thing was in beta back then, and the first incentive ironically tried to encourage creators to make longer videos (while other platforms have been trying to copy TikTok's short format for years).

Now there's yet another way for TikTok creators to try and pay the rent, and it's called Effect Creator Rewards. Basically, if you create an effect that makes it into half a million unique videos, you get some cash from a huge $6 million dollar pool.

"The $6 million dollar fund, available to creators in select regions, will offer payments to creators based on the community's engagement with their effects. At launch, for every effect that's used in 500K unique videos within 90 days of being published, a creator will collect $700 USD. For every 100K videos published thereafter within the same 90 days, creators will collect an additional $140," explained the company in a blog post.

@tiktok Now anyone can create vibrant effects for TikTok. Welcome to Effect House #effecthouse♬ original sound - TikTok

Looking at the paragraph above, it's clear that this $6 million fund will be distributed very carefully, and you can't expect to buy that dream Malibu house while making TikTok effects. Nevertheless, it's another instrument encouraging TikTok creators to get serious on the platform. The new program is available through Creativity Beta and currently live in the US, France and Brazil.

Two months ago, at the beginning of March, TikTok launched another incentive called Series, enabling creators to offer premium content to fans for a fee. All these efforts came after many popular TikTokers voiced their concern with the income they're making from the platform. What do you think about it? Are we going to get rich by flooding TikTok with effects?

