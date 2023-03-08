TikTok introduces Series for eligible creators, enabling them to offer premium content to fans
Love it or hate it, TikTok is here. It not only has millions of active users, but it has a high quantity of dedicated creators, who are earning a living through the platform. And it’s difficult to blame tem, because a large user base means high traffic, which in turn means that if you know what you are doing, you can blow up pretty easily.
As such, new features being introduced isn’t any sort of surprise, because you need a constant stream of options to keep both viewers and influencers engaged. Enter stage right: TikTok Series. This new feature will be available to eligible creators and will enable them to offer Collections of content, which are essentially locked behind a paywall.
Dedicated fans will be able to purchase said Collections of content and for a “limited time”, TikTok won’t even take its cut out of the profit, in effort to inspire creators to use the option. This may very well be the most risky move that TikTok has ever done though.
If you like detailed yoga videos, now you will probably have the option to purchase more of them.
But wait, what’s a Collection any way? Well, it’s a series of videos. But the shock factor comes from the fact that a Collection may include up to 80 videos, each of which can be up to 20 minutes long! That's a huge departure from the typically very short form videos that are prominent on the platform.
Naturally, though, TikTok won’t take any risks and the Community Guidelines are expected to be followed through, even with this premium content. Speaking of which, creators will be able to decide on their own how much a collection should cost. If their followers decide to proceed with the purchase, they can do so through the creator’s profile or from an in-video link, which means that videos promoting Collections are likely inbound.
As of now, we don’t know the exact extent of the “limited time” for which TikTok will refrain from taking a cut from the earnings accumulated through Series. The sum will pretty much stay intact, save for the respective app store taxes.
The Series feature is a direct response to numerous creators’ outcry regarding the income they receive from the platform. TikTok is paying close attention to this feedback, so offering influencers the option to earn their extra income directly sounds like a fair plan.
