TIDAL releases playlists curated by Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, other musicians
These so-called “matches” can be found on TIDAL's homepage or via the “Now Playing” section in the app's “Explore” tab. Keep in mind that only members of the service will have access to these matched playlists.
Finally, if you're looking to subscribe to TIDAL, you'll be happy to know that for a limited time, you can get 5 months of any TIDAL plan for just $5, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student, and military. The promotion will end on December 31, so there's plenty of time to get that offer if you really want it.
