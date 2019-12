TIDAL releases playlists curated by Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, other musicians

Now Playing

TIDAL, the music streaming service available in more than 50 countries, announced a partnership with renown musicians to bring customers a collection of 500+ new “Now Playing” curated playlists. Artists like Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Mariah Carey and many others have offered their expertise at curating playlists.The new curated playlists can be accessed by both members and non-members of the music streaming service via TIDAL.com/NowPlaying . Moreover, TIDAL announced that those who are subscribed to its service will gain some perks like the ability to be matched with specific artist playlists based on their listening habits.These so-called “matches” can be found on TIDAL's homepage or via the “” section in the app's “” tab. Keep in mind that only members of the service will have access to these matched playlists.Finally, if you're looking to subscribe to TIDAL, you'll be happy to know that for a limited time, you can get 5 months of any TIDAL plan for just $5, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student, and military. The promotion will end on December 31, so there's plenty of time to get that offer if you really want it.