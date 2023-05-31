TIDAL launches new hub dedicated to artists
TIDAL, one of the major music streaming services in the US, has just announced a new feature dedicated to artists. Artist Home is a new hub for TIDAL that’s meant to help make it easier for artists to focus on their content. Artists can manage how fans see their TIDAL profile and get early access to the latest products and resources specifically designed for them.
Here are the main functionalities of the new Artist Home hub that artists on TIDAL will be getting beginning today:
TIDAL’s core of new features aims to better accommodate artists who have a massive following or want to build one using the music streaming service, in addition to the well-known social networks. It’s an interesting approach that will eventually attract many artists fans as well, which is also what TIDAL probably wants.
If you're an artist and plan to use TIDAL, now you'll have direct control over the content your fans see on your profile. Additional features available for artists in the hub include the ability to update social media links and the option to request content updates to media like albums, Eps, and Singles directly to TIDAL's Content Operations.
- Manage the content that fans see on their TIDAL profile
- Get early access to the latest products and resources built for artists
- Self-serve edit access to their profile content
- Update social media links to help their TIDAL listeners become followers
- Request content updates to media like albums, EPs, and Singles directly to TIDAL’s Content Operations team
- Extend access to their TIDAL Artist Home account to their team (managers, labels, bandmates, or publicists)
