Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

TIDAL launches new hub dedicated to artists

Wireless service Music
@cosminvasile
TIDAL launches new hub dedicated to artists
TIDAL, one of the major music streaming services in the US, has just announced a new feature dedicated to artists. Artist Home is a new hub for TIDAL that’s meant to help make it easier for artists to focus on their content. Artists can manage how fans see their TIDAL profile and get early access to the latest products and resources specifically designed for them.

If you’re an artist and plan to use TIDAL, now you’ll have direct control over the content your fans see on your profile. Additional features available for artists in the hub include the ability to update social media links and the option to request content updates to media like albums, Eps, and Singles directly to TIDAL’s Content Operations.

Here are the main functionalities of the new Artist Home hub that artists on TIDAL will be getting beginning today:

  • Manage the content that fans see on their TIDAL profile
  • Get early access to the latest products and resources built for artists
  • Self-serve edit access to their profile content
  • Update social media links to help their TIDAL listeners become followers
  • Request content updates to media like albums, EPs, and Singles directly to TIDAL’s Content Operations team
  • Extend access to their TIDAL Artist Home account to their team (managers, labels, bandmates, or publicists)

TIDAL’s core of new features aims to better accommodate artists who have a massive following or want to build one using the music streaming service, in addition to the well-known social networks. It’s an interesting approach that will eventually attract many artists fans as well, which is also what TIDAL probably wants.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless