TIDAL’s Live feature is finally ready for primetime

Apps Music
@cosminvasile
After testing Live for months, TIDAL has finally announced the general availability of the feature. The new in-app feature allows HiFi and HiFi Plus TIDAL subscribers to share music without physically being together.

Live makes it possible to listen to an album in groups of any size, or share the same music while on a road trip or during a special event. Previously known as “DJ,” Live was available during beta testing through an early access program. In addition to allowing TIDAL users to share music with others, the new feature also makes it easier to find and follow music curators.

TIDAL subscribers can start a Live session by choosing a name for what they plan to play and then share the link with other to join. Shareable links to Live sessions let anyone join and they can be sent via text messages, social media, and emails.



To celebrate the launch of the new feature, TIDAL revealed that Live sessions will be happening across United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Brazil for fans to join all day long. Depending where you live, you’ll be able to listen to Live sessions from Diplo, Aluna, and Alesso, but many more will be available throughout the day.

Furthermore, TIDAL subscribers can now choose from specially curated sessions by the streaming service’s experts throughout the week in the app. As expected, the in-app Live feature is available on iOS and Android devices and includes access to over 100 million tracks.

Keep in mind that all the tracks shared via Live will play in normal AAC quality until high-resolution or lossless quality becomes available. One other important thing worth mentioning is that subscribers can only start and listen to sessions taking place in the country where their TIDAL account is registered. Also, Live has limited functionality with third-party devices.

