TIDAL introduces exclusive subscription bundle with premium network cable

TIDAL has a tough competition in the United States, but the recent deal the company inked with a certain premium network cable is supposed to make its offering more appealing. If you don't have a TIDAL subscription yet, perhaps it's time to reconsider your options when it comes to music streaming services.
Alongside EPIX, TIDAL announced an exclusive subscription bundle
that will be available starting Sunday, April 18. The bundle will include both TIDAL Premium and EPIX NOW for just $12.99, which is quite a good deal considering that these subscriptions acquired separately would cost $16 per month.
In case you're wondering why does the bundle launches during the weekend, there's a very simple explanation. TIDAL and EPIX decided to launch the bundle the same day as the season two premiere of the original drama series “Godfather of Harlem.”
To celebrate the launch of the drama series, all TIDAL users in the US, not just those getting the exclusive bundle, will be able to watch the first episode from season one on EPIX. Obviously, customers who purchase the bundle will get access to all the episodes released on EPIX until now.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!