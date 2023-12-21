The feature-packed TicWatch Pro 5 with Wear OS is on sale at a sweet end-of-year discount





All you need to do is order the TicWatch Pro 5 right away and you can rest assured knowing you'll have a happy new year next to your better half. No one will be able to resist the impressive features and capabilities of this relatively little-known Wear OS smartwatch All you need to do is order the TicWatch Pro 5 right away and you can rest assured knowing you'll have a happy new year next to your better half. No one will be able to resist the impressive features and capabilities of this relatively little-known Wear OS smartwatch unveiled by Mobvoi earlier this year , and the best part is you don't have to spend a small fortune on the undeniably premium-looking timepiece if you hurry.

TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch with Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Processor, Dual Display Mode with Interactive Ultra-Low-Power Display, 1.43-Inch Full Color Always On AMOLED Touchscreen with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Rotating Crown, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charge, Built-in Compass, GPS, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, AFib Detection, 5ATM Water Resistance, Military-Rated Construction, Black and Sandstone Color Options $105 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Regularly available for $349.99, the TicWatch Pro 5 is... technically still priced at that mark on Amazon right now, but for a presumably limited time only, you can apply a digital coupon with a simple tap or click of a button before adding the product to your cart and save a whopping $105.





As far as we know, this is the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer like Amazon on this particular device, and bargain hunters only had one other such opportunity to save (this) big prior to today. That's right, what you're looking at here is a revived Black Friday 2023 deal, and if you're quick, you can still receive your ultra-affordable TicWatch by the end of the year.









We're talking about a second ultra-low-power display layered on the top of the first super-high-quality one to offer way better battery life than any other Wear OS device out there. That's a very neat trick that Mobvoi has been refining for a few years now, so no, you don't have to fear that the TicWatch 5 Pro will feel in any way experimental or unpolished either. We're talking about a second ultra-low-power display layered on the top of the first super-high-quality one to offer way better battery life than any other Wear OS device out there. That's a very neat trick that Mobvoi has been refining for a few years now, so no, you don't have to fear that the TicWatch 5 Pro will feel in any way experimental or unpolished either.

It's time to face the music, ladies and gents. You've been careless and lazy and all of the best holiday tech gifts are either out of stock now or simply out of your reach before Christmas. But because love doesn't have boundaries, limits, or schedules, you can still show that special someone how much you care about them (a few days) after December 25.