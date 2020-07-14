Deals Google Wearables

The TicWatch Pro 4G LTE and TicWatch Pro 2020 battery life champs are on sale at great prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 14, 2020, 7:04 AM
Sadly for Google, there aren't a lot of tech companies committed to the search giant's Wear OS platform anymore, which makes it pretty hard to consider this ecosystem a viable and robust alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup or even Samsung's Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch family.

But if you do insist on giving a Wear OS timepiece a chance... for some reason and don't feel comfortable choosing one of the many fashion-centric devices manufactured by the US-based Fossil Group under labels as diverse as Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Diesel, or Puma, there is one little Chinese tech outfit that makes and sells a number of handsome smartwatches with great features at incredibly competitive prices.

We're talking about Mobvoi, whose latest TicWatch Pro variant is currently on sale for $52 less than usual in black and silver paint jobs. The aptly named TicWatch Pro 2020 typically costs $259.99, which means the aforementioned discount equates to a solid 20 percent off the list price of this relatively powerful wearable device packing a full gig of memory and promising to last up to a mind-blowing 30 days on a single charge.

While that sounds like a positively dreamy deal, bargain hunters are actually advised to snub this newbie and purchase the slightly older TicWatch Pro 4G LTE model instead. That one would normally set you back $299 in a single black hue, fetching $99.01 less than that for 24 hours only with essentially the same design, specs, and features as the TicWatch Pro 2020, as well as additional cellular support for Verizon's LTE network.

That's right, you can pay 8 bucks less for an identical device capable of making and receiving voice calls by itself apart from the basic functionality of the "regular" TicWatch Pro version. We're talking everything from standalone GPS tracking to heart rate monitoring, wrist payments, voice assistance, calorie counting, music streaming, and yes, even sleep tracking. 

On top of it all, the TicWatch Pro 2020 and Pro 4G LTE share both a high-quality 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 400 x 400 pixels and a secondary monochrome LCD panel that can step in to save energy by only displaying "essential" information.

If you dig that "layered display" concept, you can also buy the first-gen TicWatch Pro at a substantial $110 off its $249.99 MSRP in a silver flavor, although you'll obviously have to make do with a series of humbler specs including just 512MB RAM.

