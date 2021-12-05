Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update

Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update0
Even though the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were both released in 2018, this past August both models finally received the update to Android 11 that owners were promised years ago. Most of them probably didn't expect to receive any more updates once they installed one in September that brought power optimization to the two models to prevent overheating. However, OnePlus has surprised them with an update to OxygenOS 11.1.2.2.
No, this is not an update that contains any new features that you might have been longing for. In fact, the only items found on the official changelist are the November security update, bug fixes, and stability improvements. Yes, it is nothing to jump up and get excited about except to note that smartphones that are over three years old are receiving a software update.
Following the merger with Oppo, OnePlus tweaked its update schedule starting with 2020s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Starting with last year's models, all of the manufacturer's handsets will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. That adds an additional year for both types of updates.
If you own the OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, you should soon receive the update to OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 although it first will be disseminated to a limited number of users. After OnePlus determines that there are no bugs caused by the update, it will be pushed out to remaining units via a broader rollout.
To save battery life, OnePlus is expected to use an LTPO backplane to allow for a variable refresh rate that drops down depending on the content on the screen. Emails and texts don't require a 120Hz refresh rate although games, animations, and scrolling will be buttery smooth. Consumers might be able to select a model with either 8GB or 12GB of memory.
The camera array on the back of the phone is rumored to feature 50MP, 48MP, and 8MP sensors and will include a Macro camera for extreme closeups. We could see a 5000mAh battery charged with keeping the lights on (no pun intended) and while there is some talk of 125W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 Pro could end up with 50W charging instead.
Why OnePlus only recently had its new phones tested for water resistance
On par with most high-end phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro will probably sport an IP68 rating. This allows the device to be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. You might recall that before the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company did not pay for its phones to receive the necessary tests to receive an IP rating.
Pick up the OnePlus 9
Not testing their phones to receive an IP rating might have allowed OnePlus to save money thus making its phones more affordable, but OnePlus' Lau also pointed out that these tests are conducted in labs and controlled environments and might not reflect real-world performance.
OnePlus has sure come a long way since its early days when buyers jonesing for a OnePlus handset had to have an invitation to buy one.