Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update
The time has finally come for OnePlus 6/6T fans to update their smartphones to Android 11. It will most likely be the last major Android update these devices are getting since they were released three years ago.

OnePlus announced today that it has kicked off the Android 11 rollout to both phones. The changelog is similar and lists improvements to all aspects of the phones, including system, camera, display and more.

System
  • Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Game Space
  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode.
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram
  • Newly added mistouch prevention feature.

Camera
  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design.
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone

Dark Mode
  • Added a shortcut for Dark Mode

Shelf
  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

OnePlus warns customers that since this is a massive update with multiple new features and improvements added, the upgrade process might take longer than usual, so be patient. If you don’t see the update right away, try again tomorrow since this is a staged rollout, so only a limited number of users are getting it today.

