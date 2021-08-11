OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update0
OnePlus announced today that it has kicked off the Android 11 rollout to both phones. The changelog is similar and lists improvements to all aspects of the phones, including system, camera, display and more.
- Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode.
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature.
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design.
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone
Dark Mode
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
OnePlus warns customers that since this is a massive update with multiple new features and improvements added, the upgrade process might take longer than usual, so be patient. If you don’t see the update right away, try again tomorrow since this is a staged rollout, so only a limited number of users are getting it today.