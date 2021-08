OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update

System

Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram

Newly added mistouch prevention feature.

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design.

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone

Dark Mode

Added a shortcut for Dark Mode

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

The time has finally come for OnePlus 6 6T fans to update their smartphones to Android 11. It will most likely be the last major Android update these devices are getting since they were released three years ago.OnePlus announced today that it has kicked off the Android 11 rollout to both phones. The changelog is similar and lists improvements to all aspects of the phones, including system, camera, display and more. OnePlus warns customers that since this is a massive update with multiple new features and improvements added, the upgrade process might take longer than usual, so be patient. If you don’t see the update right away, try again tomorrow since this is a staged rollout, so only a limited number of users are getting it today.