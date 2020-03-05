Three UK CEO Dave Dyson steps down after nine years
Dyson is leaving the company for “personal reasons” but has confirmed his intention to continue serving as a board member and as an advisor to parent company CK Hutchison, which is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Since he took over at the beginning of last decade, Dyson has grown Three’s revenue numbers pretty consistently and expanded its customer base by over 2 million subscriptions. Three Ireland CEO Robert Finnegan will be taking over when Dyson leaves the company at the end of March.
Finnegan has been in his current position and plans to lead both companies simultaneously moving forward. His biggest success involves growing Three Ireland from a brand with 1% of the market to a segment leader with over 35% share.
The leadership change will coincide with a wider company restructuring that will see Three UK and Three Ireland share resources. Speeding up the rollout of 5G, which began only last week in the UK, is the main focus at the moment.
