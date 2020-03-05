Three UK CEO Dave Dyson steps down after nine years



The leadership change will coincide with a wider company restructuring that will see Three UK and Three Ireland share resources. Speeding up the rollout of 5G, which began only last week in the UK, is the main focus at the moment.

Finnegan has been in his current position and plans to lead both companies simultaneously moving forward. His biggest success involves growing Three Ireland from a brand with 1% of the market to a segment leader with over 35% share.