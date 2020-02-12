The best Samsung Galaxy S20 launch deals in the UK are on O2

Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G)

Of course, both of these smartphones can be purchased unlocked at O2 for £799.99 and £899.99 respectively if you aren’t interested in any sort of contract. The mobile network is offering the smaller Galaxy S20 4G to customers with an impressive 60GB of data for just £39/month over 2 years with an upfront fee of £175. As per usual, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts are included in the package.The total cost of Galaxy S20 ownership stands at £1,111 after the 24-month period. Similar contracts at Vodafone and EE would force you to pay £1,123 and £1,255 respectively over the course of two years.As some of you may already know, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is also available in a 5G variant. The best deal at O2 requires £199 upfront and increases total ownership costs to £1,375, although it does boost data to 90GB and offers 5G speeds at no extra cost.Of course, both of these smartphones can be purchased unlocked at O2 for £799.99 and £899.99 respectively if you aren’t interested in any sort of contract.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The larger and more impressive Samsung Galaxy S20+ retails at £999.99 in the UK. But if you’re looking to acquire the phone with a contract, O2 also has you covered.If you’re happy to pay £299 up front, the network will offer you a £49/month 24-month contract that offers 90GB of 5G data, allowing you to take advantage of the smartphone’s 5G support, alongside unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

The total cost of ownership stands at £1,475 once you’ve paid everything off, but don’t forget you’re eligible for a free pair of the Galaxy Buds+ which are valued at £159.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

It includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and 60GB of 5G data, which brings the total cost of ownership to £1,715. Much like the Galaxy S20+, though, buyers are eligible for a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ when they pre-order. Completing the list of Samsung flagships is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is available through O2 with a £59/month contract that also lasts for 2 years.It includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and 60GB of 5G data, which brings the total cost of ownership to £1,715. Much like the Galaxy S20+, though, buyers are eligible for a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ when they pre-order.





The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is official and available to pre-order! Networks across the UK are now fighting for your attention but it appears as though O2 has taken the crown when it comes to best Galaxy S20 launch deals.