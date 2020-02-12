The best Samsung Galaxy S20 launch deals in the UK are on O2
Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G)
The mobile network is offering the smaller Galaxy S20 4G to customers with an impressive 60GB of data for just £39/month over 2 years with an upfront fee of £175. As per usual, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts are included in the package.
As some of you may already know, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is also available in a 5G variant. The best deal at O2 requires £199 upfront and increases total ownership costs to £1,375, although it does boost data to 90GB and offers 5G speeds at no extra cost.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
The larger and more impressive Samsung Galaxy S20+ retails at £999.99 in the UK. But if you’re looking to acquire the phone with a contract, O2 also has you covered.
If you’re happy to pay £299 up front, the network will offer you a £49/month 24-month contract that offers 90GB of 5G data, allowing you to take advantage of the smartphone’s 5G support, alongside unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.
The total cost of ownership stands at £1,475 once you’ve paid everything off, but don’t forget you’re eligible for a free pair of the Galaxy Buds+ which are valued at £159.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Completing the list of Samsung flagships is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is available through O2 with a £59/month contract that also lasts for 2 years.
It includes unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and 60GB of 5G data, which brings the total cost of ownership to £1,715. Much like the Galaxy S20+, though, buyers are eligible for a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ when they pre-order.
