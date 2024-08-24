Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Threads is experimenting with disappearing posts

Threads, Meta's text-based social media platform, is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to set a 24-hour expiration timer on their posts. This means that after 24 hours, the post and all its replies will automatically disappear, similar to how Stories work on other platforms.

This feature was first spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi earlier this summer and has now been confirmed by a Threads spokesperson to be in testing among a select group of users. The concept of disappearing posts is reminiscent of Twitter's Fleets, which didn't gain much traction before being discontinued. However, Threads' implementation could offer a convenient solution for users who frequently delete their posts.


This new development comes a few months after Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads was exploring the idea of auto-archiving. This optional feature would let users set a specific date for their posts to be automatically hidden from their feed. However, previous feedback from Threads users indicated a lack of enthusiasm for auto-archiving, and the feature hasn't been widely rolled out yet.

Despite mixed reactions to some features, Threads has achieved significant growth, reaching 200 million users in early August. The platform recently introduced an analytics tool called Insights, designed to help users, especially those with large followings, track their account's performance. Additionally, Meta has announced that the ability to schedule posts is also in the works.

The introduction of disappearing posts reflects Threads' ongoing efforts to evolve and provide users with more control over their content. While the success of this feature remains to be seen, it shows that the platform is willing to experiment and adapt based on user feedback.

It remains to be seen whether this feature will be welcomed by the community and be used often enough for the platform to keep it around and continue developing it. Hopefully it won't result in another "fleeting" situation.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

