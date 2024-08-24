Threads is experimenting with disappearing posts





This new development comes a few months after Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads was exploring the idea of auto-archiving. This optional feature would let users set a specific date for their posts to be automatically hidden from their feed. However, previous feedback from Threads users indicated a lack of enthusiasm for auto-archiving, and the feature hasn't been widely rolled out yet.





Despite mixed reactions to some features, Threads has achieved significant growth, reaching 200 million users in early August. The platform recently introduced an analytics tool called Insights, designed to help users, especially those with large followings, track their account's performance. Additionally, Meta has announced that the ability to schedule posts is also in the works.





The introduction of disappearing posts reflects Threads' ongoing efforts to evolve and provide users with more control over their content. While the success of this feature remains to be seen, it shows that the platform is willing to experiment and adapt based on user feedback.





It remains to be seen whether this feature will be welcomed by the community and be used often enough for the platform to keep it around and continue developing it. Hopefully it won't result in another "fleeting" situation.



