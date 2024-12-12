Threads rolls out curated profile collections similar to Bluesky's starter packs
Threads is making it easier for users to discover and follow interesting accounts with a new feature that suggests collections of profiles based on popular topics. This addition, reminiscent of Bluesky's Starter Packs, will be visible when new users sign up for Threads and while browsing the "For You" feed.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared insights about this update, highlighting that these collections are curated by a group of Threads community leaders. He also hinted at more updates coming soon, suggesting that Threads is actively working on improving the user experience.
This move is particularly interesting because it echoes a similar feature from Bluesky, a competing social media platform. In fact, this isn't the first time Threads has seemed to borrow ideas from Bluesky. Custom feeds, which allow users to personalize their content streams, were also a concept that originated on Bluesky before appearing on Threads.
It seems that Threads is actively exploring different ways to enhance its platform and make it more engaging for users. By introducing curated collections of profiles, they are making it easier for people to discover relevant content and connect with others who share their interests. This approach could especially be helpful for new users who are just starting out and may not know where to find the best accounts to follow.
Personally, I think this feature could be beneficial in helping users navigate the vast sea of information and accounts on Threads. When I signed up for Bluesky, finding starter parks — As Bluesky calls them — was extremely helpful to get me started on the platform. It will be interesting if Threads' implementation will be just as popular, as well as seeing how it evolves and whether it truly helps users find more engaging content.
The two platforms have been in a sort of unspoken competition, both aiming to attract users who have become disenchanted with Twitter (now known as X). Bluesky announced reaching 20 million users in November, while Threads reported an impressive 35 million sign-ups within the same month. This rapid growth underscores the ongoing shift in the social media landscape.
It seems that Threads is actively exploring different ways to enhance its platform and make it more engaging for users. By introducing curated collections of profiles, they are making it easier for people to discover relevant content and connect with others who share their interests. This approach could especially be helpful for new users who are just starting out and may not know where to find the best accounts to follow.
Personally, I think this feature could be beneficial in helping users navigate the vast sea of information and accounts on Threads. When I signed up for Bluesky, finding starter parks — As Bluesky calls them — was extremely helpful to get me started on the platform. It will be interesting if Threads' implementation will be just as popular, as well as seeing how it evolves and whether it truly helps users find more engaging content.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: