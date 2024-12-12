Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Threads rolls out curated profile collections similar to Bluesky's starter packs

Threads is making it easier for users to discover and follow interesting accounts with a new feature that suggests collections of profiles based on popular topics. This addition, reminiscent of Bluesky's Starter Packs, will be visible when new users sign up for Threads and while browsing the "For You" feed.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared insights about this update, highlighting that these collections are curated by a group of Threads community leaders. He also hinted at more updates coming soon, suggesting that Threads is actively working on improving the user experience.

This move is particularly interesting because it echoes a similar feature from Bluesky, a competing social media platform. In fact, this isn't the first time Threads has seemed to borrow ideas from Bluesky. Custom feeds, which allow users to personalize their content streams, were also a concept that originated on Bluesky before appearing on Threads.

The two platforms have been in a sort of unspoken competition, both aiming to attract users who have become disenchanted with Twitter (now known as X). Bluesky announced reaching 20 million users in November, while Threads reported an impressive 35 million sign-ups within the same month. This rapid growth underscores the ongoing shift in the social media landscape.

It seems that Threads is actively exploring different ways to enhance its platform and make it more engaging for users. By introducing curated collections of profiles, they are making it easier for people to discover relevant content and connect with others who share their interests. This approach could especially be helpful for new users who are just starting out and may not know where to find the best accounts to follow.

Personally, I think this feature could be beneficial in helping users navigate the vast sea of information and accounts on Threads. When I signed up for Bluesky, finding starter parks — As Bluesky calls them — was extremely helpful to get me started on the platform. It will be interesting if Threads' implementation will be just as popular, as well as seeing how it evolves and whether it truly helps users find more engaging content.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

