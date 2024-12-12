Threads rolls out curated profile collections similar to Bluesky's starter packs

Threads is making it easier for users to discover and follow interesting accounts with a new feature that suggests collections of profiles based on popular topics. This addition, reminiscent of Bluesky's Starter Packs, will be visible when new users sign up for Threads and while browsing the "For You" feed.Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared insights about this update, highlighting that these collections are curated by a group of Threads community leaders. He also hinted at more updates coming soon, suggesting that Threads is actively working on improving the user experience.