Threads by Instagram rolls out mute for specific post notifications and quote control

Threads, the emerging social media platform owned by Meta, has rolled out several new features aimed at enhancing user experience and giving individuals more control over their interactions. These updates come as a welcome addition to the platform's existing functionalities, providing a more streamlined and personalized experience.

According to a recent announcement by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, two highly anticipated features are now available to all users on Threads. The first is the ability to mute notifications for specific posts, allowing users to selectively silence conversations that may not be of interest or have become overwhelming. This feature is a significant improvement from the previous option of only being able to turn off all notifications, offering more flexibility and control.


The second new feature is the ability to limit who can quote your posts. Users can now choose to allow quotes from everyone, only people they follow, or disable the feature entirely. Additionally, users can manually unquote posts if they so choose. This level of customization empowers users to manage how their content is shared and discussed within the platform. These updates were previously tested with a small group of users, but due to their popularity and positive feedback, have now been made available to the entire Threads community.

Threads has also been experimenting with a new web interface that closely resembles TweetDeck, the beloved Twitter tool that allows users to view multiple timelines and customize their feeds. This new interface includes customizable columns and real-time post updates, offering a more comprehensive and streamlined view of the Threads landscape. Although there is no official release date for this new interface, its introduction is expected to further enhance the user experience on the platform.

These new features and updates highlight Threads' continued attempts to dethrone the app that once was Twitter. By providing users with more control over their interactions, Threads is fostering a more engaging and personalized social media experience. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see what other improvements and enhancements are in store for its users.
Johanna Romero
