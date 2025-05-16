Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
This unlikely brand just announced wearables to rival Oura and Timekettle

Two new AI-powered devices aim to make health tracking and translation more accessible

Wearables Audio
Images of the Acer AI TransBuds and Acer Free Sense Ring
Acer is officially joining the wearables game with two new AI-powered gadgets unveiled at COMPUTEX 2025. The company introduced the Acer FreeSense Ring and the Acer AI TransBuds, showing that it's ready to compete in the growing market for health tracking and smart communication tools.

The Acer FreeSense Ring



The Acer FreeSense Ring is designed to keep tabs on your health without getting in the way. It's made from lightweight titanium alloy and comes in either a matte rose gold or glossy black finish. The ring is small and sleek, weighing just 2 to 3 grams, and is available in seven different sizes.

Despite its size, it packs in sensors that track your heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. All that data is sent to a mobile app that gives you personalized wellness insights and suggestions.

One thing that stands out is Acer's decision to make all health data available without any subscription fees, something we don’t see often in this space. It's also water-resistant up to IP68 and 5 ATM, so it’s safe to wear during workouts or in the rain.

Acer AI TransBuds



On the other side, the company also announced the Acer AI TransBuds, which were built for breaking language barriers. These compact earbuds offer real-time voice translation using AI, and only one person needs to wear them for it to work. That makes them perfect for casual chats, business meetings, livestreams, or even study sessions.

They also support live captioning and transcription, so you can follow conversations as they happen and review them later. The system supports 15 major languages across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

In terms of specs, the TransBuds connect over Bluetooth 5.4 and have a 10-meter range. Each earbud has a 50mAh battery, and the charging case holds 400mAh. The total weight comes in at 65.1 grams, and they use USB-C for charging.

With these two launches, Acer is showing it is serious about combining smart hardware with AI in a way that's practical and accessible. While the FreeSense Ring aims to rival other health-focused wearables like the Oura Ring, the TransBuds offer a fresh take on real-time translation without needing both people to gear up. We don't have pricing or availability info on either of these devices yet, but we’ll be watching closely for more info.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
