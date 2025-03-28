This popular budget phone’s hottest feature might soon cost you extra
Nothing's latest phones feature a unique button known as the Essential Key, promising easy access to AI-powered tools—but the free ride might not last forever. According to a recent deep dive into the code of the Essential Space app, Nothing might soon introduce premium features behind a paywall, potentially setting users back as much as $120 per year.
The Essential Key isn't your everyday shortcut button. Integrated with Essential Space—a smart, AI-powered media hub—it currently offers a suite of convenient features:
But the hint of an impending subscription model has raised eyebrows. The underlying uncovered terms like "free trials" and "AI credits" in the app's code, signaling that while basic functionalities might remain complimentary, users could soon have to pay extra to unlock advanced capabilities. There's even a specific mention of a "1-year free trial," suggesting that premium AI features might initially be available without charge, only to later require payment or a subscription.
Further digging hints at new upcoming premium tools: "Smart Collections" and "Focused Search." While specifics remain undisclosed, Smart Collections could potentially automate the sorting and categorization of your media, while Focused Search might leverage AI to pinpoint specific content on your phone, creating a streamlined user experience.
While Nothing has remained cautious, publicly stating that Essential Space is currently in a "free early access phase" with no definitive decisions made about future pricing, the discovered code strongly suggests monetization is on the horizon. This is the statement that Nothing provided in regard to these findings:
For context, Nothing's new budget-focused Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro devices enters a crowded market, competing directly with the likes of Google's Pixel 8a and Samsung's Galaxy A-series. These rivals have firmly established themselves as value-driven devices loaded with powerful software experiences, making Nothing’s approach to an AI-centric button an intriguing differentiator.
- Automatic storage and organization of screenshots and recordings
- AI-generated notes, summaries, and to-do lists
- Easy content search and retrieval
Nothing's Essential Space. | Image credit — PhoneArena
We’re currently offering early access to Essential Space and are focused on refining the experience based on user feedback. Essential Space is Nothing’s new, AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations – designed to capture, process, and recall like a second memory. No decisions have been made yet around potential pricing and our focus remains on improving the product.
— Nothing spokesperson to Android Authority, March 26, 2025
The Essential Key's potential shift to a paid model could significantly impact how attractive Nothing's new phones are to budget-conscious users. Offering premium, subscription-based AI features could elevate Nothing's appeal if executed well, but it risks alienating users who bought into its promise of accessible AI-powered convenience without extra cost. Only time will reveal if the Essential Key turns into a beloved feature or an unnecessary financial burden.
