This popular budget phone’s hottest feature might soon cost you extra





— Nothing spokesperson to Android Authority, March 26, 2025

Recommended Stories The Essential Key's potential shift to a paid model could significantly impact how attractive Nothing's new phones are to budget-conscious users. Offering premium, subscription-based AI features could elevate Nothing's appeal if executed well, but it risks alienating users who bought into its promise of accessible AI-powered convenience without extra cost. Only time will reveal if the Essential Key turns into a beloved feature or an unnecessary financial burden.

Further digging hints at new upcoming premium tools: "Smart Collections" and "Focused Search." While specifics remain undisclosed, Smart Collections could potentially automate the sorting and categorization of your media, while Focused Search might leverage AI to pinpoint specific content on your phone, creating a streamlined user experience.While Nothing has remained cautious, publicly stating that Essential Space is currently in a "free early access phase" with no definitive decisions made about future pricing, the discovered code strongly suggests monetization is on the horizon. This is the statement that Nothing provided in regard to these findings: