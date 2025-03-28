Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
This popular budget phone’s hottest feature might soon cost you extra

Nothing
Image of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing's latest phones feature a unique button known as the Essential Key, promising easy access to AI-powered tools—but the free ride might not last forever. According to a recent deep dive into the code of the Essential Space app, Nothing might soon introduce premium features behind a paywall, potentially setting users back as much as $120 per year.

For context, Nothing's new budget-focused Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro devices enters a crowded market, competing directly with the likes of Google's Pixel 8a and Samsung's Galaxy A-series. These rivals have firmly established themselves as value-driven devices loaded with powerful software experiences, making Nothing’s approach to an AI-centric button an intriguing differentiator.

The Essential Key isn't your everyday shortcut button. Integrated with Essential Space—a smart, AI-powered media hub—it currently offers a suite of convenient features:

  • Automatic storage and organization of screenshots and recordings
  • AI-generated notes, summaries, and to-do lists
  • Easy content search and retrieval

But the hint of an impending subscription model has raised eyebrows. The underlying uncovered terms like "free trials" and "AI credits" in the app's code, signaling that while basic functionalities might remain complimentary, users could soon have to pay extra to unlock advanced capabilities. There's even a specific mention of a "1-year free trial," suggesting that premium AI features might initially be available without charge, only to later require payment or a subscription.



Further digging hints at new upcoming premium tools: "Smart Collections" and "Focused Search." While specifics remain undisclosed, Smart Collections could potentially automate the sorting and categorization of your media, while Focused Search might leverage AI to pinpoint specific content on your phone, creating a streamlined user experience.

While Nothing has remained cautious, publicly stating that Essential Space is currently in a "free early access phase" with no definitive decisions made about future pricing, the discovered code strongly suggests monetization is on the horizon. This is the statement that Nothing provided in regard to these findings:

We’re currently offering early access to Essential Space and are focused on refining the experience based on user feedback. Essential Space is Nothing’s new, AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and inspirations – designed to capture, process, and recall like a second memory. No decisions have been made yet around potential pricing and our focus remains on improving the product.
— Nothing spokesperson to Android Authority, March 26, 2025

The Essential Key's potential shift to a paid model could significantly impact how attractive Nothing's new phones are to budget-conscious users. Offering premium, subscription-based AI features could elevate Nothing's appeal if executed well, but it risks alienating users who bought into its promise of accessible AI-powered convenience without extra cost. Only time will reveal if the Essential Key turns into a beloved feature or an unnecessary financial burden.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
